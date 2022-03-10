Otonomo to Present at Autonomy 2022

HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Otonomo) , (Nasdaq: OTMO ), the mobility intelligence company, today announced its participation in the upcoming Autonomy Paris show in Paris, France on March 16-17, 2022. Otonomo will be presenting its mobility intelligence solutions for urban planning, electric vehicle infrastructure and mobility services at Booth E5.

Dan Elbaze, director, Sales & Business Development for Otonomo, will present “Three Solutions to Accelerate Your Smart City Strategy Today” at the show on March 16 at 10:25 a.m. on the London Stage. Mr. Elbaze will discuss how vehicle data and mobility intelligence combine to provide solutions to urban challenges. These solutions include reducing carbon emissions, supporting multi-modal transportation and planning for electrification and future transport, as well as providing services for the transportation needs of disabled individuals. Mr. Elbaze will detail how Otonomo is enabling Tembici, the city of Tel-Aviv, Kayma Labs, EV charging point operators, and others to harness vehicle data in service of smart cities worldwide.

“Autonomy Paris has quickly become a ‘must-attend’ show for innovators in the transportation, smart city and mobility space and we’re delighted to present on how we’re working with our partners to make mobility safer, easier and greener,” said Fred Kohout, CMO of Otonomo. “We’ll be highlighting how our mobility intelligence platform can optimize and accelerate the development of next-gen mobility services.”

Autonomy Paris launched in 2016, a year after the historic Paris Climate Agreement. It chose the name, ‘Autonomy,’ as a reminder that city mobility should function independently of fossil fuels. Through its platform the Urban Mobility Weekly, it has built the largest audience of readers in the urban mobility industry, giving it significant access to new mobility knowledge and networks. Otonomo will join a host of vehicle, IoT, smart cities and sustainability technology companies attending Autonomy 2022. Otonomo intends to leverage the show to expand its growing network of automotive manufacturers, smart cities and mobility service providers.

Members of Otonomo’s executive team will be at the show and available for business meetings. To schedule a meeting please contact David Israel, Head of Sales Development for Otonomo, at davidi@otonomo.io .

About Otonomo:

Otonomo fuels a data ecosystem of OEMs, fleets, and more than 100 service providers spanning the transportation, mobility, and automotive industries. Our platform securely ingests more than 4 billion data points per day globally from over 50 million vehicles licensed on the platform and massive amounts of mobility demand data from multimodal sources, then reshapes and enriches it, to accelerate time to market for new services that improve the mobility and transportation experience. We provide deeper visibility and actionable insights to empower strategic data-driven decisions – taking the guesswork out of mobility and transportation planning, deployment, and operations. Privacy by design and neutrality are at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions using both personal and aggregate data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, traffic management, EV management, subscription-based services, micro-mobility, parking, predictive maintenance, insurance, media, in-vehicle services, and dozens of smart city solutions.

