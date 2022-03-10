RAPT Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.



“2021 was a significant year for RAPT, with progress in both of our lead programs,” said Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of RAPT Therapeutics. “We reported positive results for RPT193 from our Phase 1b clinical trial in atopic dermatitis and are excited about RPT193’s potential as a safe, once-daily oral drug for multiple inflammatory diseases. Based on those promising data, we plan to initiate a Phase 2b clinical trial of RPT193 in atopic dermatitis in the first half of 2022, as well as a Phase 2a trial in asthma in the second half of the year. For FLX475, we are continuing development in several indications including EBV+ lymphoma, nasopharyngeal cancer and head and neck cancer. We plan to provide an update on FLX475 in 2022 when we have data that are sufficiently mature from the ongoing cohorts.”

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021

Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $17.9 million, compared to $12.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $14.3 million, compared to $10.9 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to higher costs for the FLX475 and RPT193 clinical trials, personnel, facilities and laboratory supplies, partially offset by a decrease in stock-based compensation expense.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $4.5 million, compared to $3.5 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increases in professional fees, personnel costs and insurance expenses, partially offset by a decrease in stock-based compensation expense.

Year Ended December 31, 2021

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $69.2 million, compared to $52.9 million for the same period in 2020.

Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $57.0 million, compared to $45.5 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to higher costs for the FLX475 and RPT193 clinical trials, personnel, facilities, stock-based compensation expense and laboratory supplies.

General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $16.0 million, compared to $12.8 million for the same period of 2020. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increases in professional fees, insurance expense, personnel costs and stock-based compensation expense.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $189.7 million.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, RPT193 and FLX475, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of inflammation and cancer, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Each of these statements is based only on current information, assumptions and expectations that are inherently subject to change and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about clinical development progress and the timing of results from clinical trials of FLX475 and RPT193. Detailed information regarding risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release may be found in RAPT’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2022 and subsequent filings made by RAPT with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. RAPT disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

RAPT THERAPEUTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except share per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 756 $ 1,302 $ 3,813 $ 5,042 Operating expenses: Research and development 14,299 10,904 56,985 45,485 General and administrative 4,491 3,483 16,037 12,771 Total operating expenses 18,790 14,387 73,022 58,256 Loss from operations (18,034 ) (13,085 ) (69,209 ) (53,214 ) Other income, net 105 549 5 1,312 Net loss before taxes (17,929 ) (12,536 ) (69,204 ) (51,902 ) Provision for income taxes — 199 — 990 Net loss $ (17,929 ) $ (12,735 ) $ (69,204 ) $ (52,892 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment (23 ) (184 ) 258 (249 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (228 ) (67 ) (287 ) 52 Total comprehensive loss $ (18,180 ) $ (12,986 ) $ (69,233 ) $ (53,089 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.61 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (2.53 ) $ (2.19 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 29,539,031 24,582,616 27,390,326 24,134,305





