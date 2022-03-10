Jamieson Celebrates 100th Birthday by Launching 100 Days of Wellness: A Free Platform for Fitness Classes, Health Talks, and Weekly Prizing

TORONTO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamieson, Canada’s most trusted brand of vitamins and supplements, is celebrating their 100th anniversary this year. To celebrate this centennial milestone, they’re launching 100 Days of Wellness: a platform offering free fitness classes, wellness talks, nutrition workshops, and weekly prizes from March 12 to June 25, 2022. The classes will be hosted by health experts and fitness professionals from different provinces, bringing together Canadians from across the country on this completely free platform.



“100 Days of Wellness is our way of saying thank you to the millions of Canadians who have helped us reach this incredible milestone,” said Corrine Chan, Campaign Manager at Jamieson. “We want to make this platform free to use and accessible for all fitness levels so that everyone can participate. With a diverse range of experts, trainers, and classes to choose from, there is truly something for each person to enjoy.”

Every week, Jamieson will release three new health and wellness activities. Attend and complete at least one class per week to be entered to win one of 30 weekly prizes. This includes a limited-edition tote bag and travel bag filled with custom items, such as a portable speaker, portable charger, instant camera, and the Jamieson Essentials Line .

After the class goes live, it will be hosted on the 100 Days of Wellness website , where anyone can access and watch it on-demand for the duration of the campaign.

Attend and complete a minimum of 10 classes over the 100 Day campaign to be entered to win one of the grand prizes. This includes a $1,000 travel voucher, wireless headphones, or a smart watch. These winners will be announced on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

The 100 Days of Wellness campaign kicks off on Saturday, March 12, 2022, and runs until Saturday, June 25, 2022. You can sign-up to participate in classes by visiting https://events.jamiesonvitamins.com .

Interviews and high-res images are available upon request. For additional information, please visit https://www.jamiesonvitamins.com/100years .

About Jamieson

Jamieson is Canada’s #1 brand of vitamins, manufactured by Jamieson Laboratories. Established in 1922, Jamieson Laboratories is Canada’s largest manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of advanced natural-health products and a world-leading innovator of proprietary formulas. With corporate offices in Toronto, Jamieson exports products to more than 45 countries worldwide. Jamieson Laboratories is a division of Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Website

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

About the Campaign

Introducing 100 Days of Wellness: a platform where Canadians can gain exclusive access to fitness classes and wellness workshops led by experts across the country. There will be over 30 prizes given away each week for those who complete a minimum of one class. Complete 10 classes over the campaign, and you’ll be eligible to win one of the grand prizes.

Campaign Hashtag: #JamiesonTurns100

Campaign Website: https://www.jamiesonvitamins.com/100years

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50fc009a-ed72-4e7e-b3e2-6bb42c3d3aa6

Contact info:

Shnane Liem

shnane@vivesocialpr.com