Sanwire Corp.’s Intercept Music Featured in Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Intercept Music is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) entertainment technology company that has achieved industry-wide recognition while focusing exclusively on the rapidly growing independent music market. Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Intercept Music President Tod Turner explains that the Company’s marketing and distribution platform gives independent artists and labels a competitive advantage in a crowded market.

“There are about 12 million artists in the world. About 5,000 of them will get major label deals. The rest of them are all out there trying to figure out how to survive in an increasingly technical world. Our job is to give them a single platform so they can focus on creating their music and not have to become a graduate of a music business program just to be able to produce and make a living, earning with their music,” he says.

Turner describes the team at Intercept Music as a synergistic blend of music industry veterans coupled with savvy technical engineers. He follows with a quick note on his own background in technology and the diversified skillsets of the professionals at Intercept Music. The Company’s music team has helped artists earn more than 100 Grammy’s and hundreds of other awards, while its tech team has decades of experience and a dozen software patents for technology built into recognizable products like Skype.

If financial performance is any indication, the Company has found a sweet spot in blending experience and music to foster corporate growth. In 2021, Intercept Music increased gross sales more than 70% year-over-year while artist revenues grew by 22% over the same 12-month period. Anticipating the global launch of its software later this month, the Company also converted more than 75% of short-term convertible debt into long debt and equity and raised more than $1.1 million in new equity financing.

Turner describes these milestones as preparation for continued corporate growth, as well as to create revenue opportunities for the artists and labels on the Intercept Music platform.

“From a technical standpoint, we really rounded out the product last year with a much larger suite of additional marketing services that are important to artists and labels. Things like playlists, billboard placement in major cities, music reviews, advertising some of the additional marketing services that are necessary today for artists to rise above the noise,” he says. “Now it’s all about layering on top all the different forms of revenue that an artist can achieve … And that's why you saw our average revenue come up. As we layer on these other services, we're able to partner with the artist and help them make more money in their career, which then spawns more music creation, etc.”

For the remainder of the current year, Intercept Music is shifting its focus to international expansion, building on the success it has had with internal development and testing of its platform.

“For 2022, you'll see some additional opportunities that are coming. You'll see some global marketing and an outward focus toward working with artists, particularly leaders in their specific music genres, to try to help as many of these independent artists as we can,” Turner explains. “The music industry in general is a very loyal industry, so rumors travel fast. Do a good job, and everybody knows; do a bad job and you can't get work if you need it. So, for us, we wanted to be sure that we had everything ready before we started.”

Before wrapping up the interview, Turner gives a deeper look at Intercept Music’s management team and the rapid growth of the music industry, particularly for streaming and the indie artist market it serves.

About Intercept Music, Inc., Subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation

Intercept Music champions creative iconoclasts. The entertainment technology company harnesses the power of premium distribution, sizzling social media, meaningful marketing, monumental merchandising, and customizable promotional services to empower independent labels and their artists to build audiences and drive revenue. The Software as a Service (SaaS) company focuses exclusively on the independent music market, the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. Intercept Music is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a company focused on advanced technologies for the entertainment industry.

