Katapult Adds New Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) to Executive Team

PLANO, Texas, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult , a leading lease-to-own platform that integrates with major e-commerce platforms to power online shopping for non-prime customers, announced it has hired Colleen Gorsky as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), where she will lead the scaling of Katapult’s brand, partnership and marketing efforts to drive the company’s next phase of growth. In addition, Katapult has hired Jorge Diaz as Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) to build and execute the talent strategies to support the company’s expansion plans.



Gorsky brings to Katapult more than 20 years of B2B2C marketing and partnerships experience in growth phase companies. Most recently, she served as VP, Partner Marketing at Klarna, where she established a cross-functional team to build broad brand awareness in the U.S. and drive customer acquisition and engagement through integrated merchants. Prior to moving into fintech, Gorsky spent a decade in the streaming space, holding key partner marketing roles at Spotify and Pandora. Earlier in her career, she held a variety of brand and agency roles, at organizations including Jack Morton Worldwide and Virgin Mobile.

As Katapult’s CHRO, Jorge brings over 25 years of creating and executing successful talent strategies to the lease-to-own leader. Prior to joining Katapult, Diaz served as Chief People Officer for Coyote Logistics, where he was responsible for designing and implementing successful talent strategies and programs. Prior to that, he served on the leadership team that took Fleetmatics public in 2012 and sold to Verizon in 2016, forming the world’s largest telematics SaaS company, where he served as Chief People Officer until 2019. He’s also served as a management consultant and certified executive coach for fast-growing companies.

“We’re excited to welcome both Colleen and Jorge to the team as we take Katapult and the lease-to-own category to the next level,” said Orlando Zayas, CEO of Katapult. “Both have a successful track record for building and scaling organizations to support rapid growth, and equally important, both share in our mission to create paths to financial empowerment for those who have been left behind by traditional financial services. I look forward to working with both of them to deliver our next phase of growth as we build brand awareness for our innovative fintech solutions and as a great place to work.”

About Katapult

Katapult (NASDAQ: KPLT) is an omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. As a financial technology company, Katapult provides cutting-edge technology that integrates seamlessly with online platforms, enabling our retail partners to expand their customer base, increase transactions, and grow revenue. Katapult's consumer-centric focus ensures an efficient application and approval process while providing transparent and tailored payment terms. Katapult associates with hundreds of retailers across the United States, with merchant support teams, marketing insights, and suggestions for continued success.

