Axtria To Deliver Keynote on Why Pharma's Future Is Not What We Are Made to Believe at Reuters Events™ Pharma USA 2022

Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria, this year's Reuters Events™ Pharma USA global sponsor (booth #118), will deliver the keynote presentation on how the patient journey is evolving with the advent of technology, why pharma must pay close attention, and what the industry can do to not just stay relevant but drive the future of healthcare. Reuters Events™ Pharma USA, North America's leading life sciences event for commercial operations, will take place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia from March 16-17.

The keynote, to be given by Axtria BU Head and Client Partner, Prakash Pothamsetti, on Wednesday, March 16 at 9:00 AM EDT, will probe the underlying shifts impacting pharma therapy delivery ecosystems caused by the accelerated integration of tech industry innovations, intelligent software, advanced data analytics, and artificial intelligence and machine learning-based systems. Pothamsetti has over twenty years of global client management and consulting experience across diverse functions and industries. He has worked with multiple Fortune 500 clients on strategy, solutions, and services focused on the key themes of innovation, growth, and productivity.

The presentation will address how the development and delivery of new drug therapies have fundamentally changed via the emergence of a range of advanced technology accelerators and new collaborative partnership models between the global pharmaceutical, technology, and retail sectors. It will further examine how these partnerships can optimize the blending of their respective capabilities to create a new model for how therapies can be developed and commercialized.

"We look forward to being live and in-person at this year's Reuters Events™ Pharma USA forum, and meeting and collaborating with pharma pioneers and innovators to break boundaries and create a new mandate for rebuilding the U.S. healthcare system post-COVID, "said Jaswinder Chadha, President & CEO of Axtria. "As companies are trying to recover and cope with the aftermath of the pandemic, we look forward to helping the industry on their digital transformation journey via our integrated ecosystem of software platforms that take advantage of enterprise data, cutting-edge analytics, and omnichannel customer engagement."

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria helps life sciences companies transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Axtria has a strong focus on sales and marketing operations in the life sciences industry. With customers in over 75 countries, Axtria is one of the life sciences industry's biggest global commercial solutions providers.

Axtria helps customers improve operational effectiveness with solutions that leverage Big Data, cloud software, predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Axtria DataMAx™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, Axtria SalesIQ™, and Axtria CustomerIQ™ are cloud-based software platforms that enable customers to efficiently manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. For more information, go to www.axtria.com.

