Chef Richard Francis, Top Chef’s only Indigenous Contestant, Partners with Sodexo Canada

BURLINGTON, Ontario, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chef Richard Francis is partnering with Sodexo Canada as the company’s new Love of Food Ambassador to help promote and educate Canadians about Indigenous ingredients and food culture. Through interactive in-person and online food workshops, Chef Francis will share his knowledge and passion of Indigenous cuisine in support of Sodexo’s Love of Food and Simply to Go programs.



Chef Francis’ approach to creating native-inspired cuisine has garnered attention in the culinary world and continues to revitalize interest in Indigenous food and culture.

“I think timing is everything and this relationship with Sodexo has come at a necessary time,” said Chef Richard Francis. “Sodexo’s values align in solidarity with issues that are important to me and are currently impacting Indigenous communities across the country. I respect Sodexo’s efforts and initiative in addressing land acknowledgment, truth and reconciliation and solidarity, through Indigenous foods. I can’t wait to get started.”

A graduate of Stratford Chef’s School in Stratford, Ontario, Chef Francis finished top of his class. He’s known for being a finalist and the only Indigenous competitor on Season Four of Top Chef Canada .

“There is much work to do to attain truth and reconciliation in our country and every meaningful step counts. Having Chef Francis on our team is yet another way Sodexo is supporting Indigenous people and their culture,” says Martin Lapointe, SVP, Operations Sodexo Campus Canada. “Chef’s deep experience and love for sharing, educating and creating food experiences brings tremendous value to our team.”

Passing on Indigenous knowledge through food experiences will help create more appreciation of Indigenous culture in general.

“Many Canadians are keen to learn more about Indigenous history and world views on food, nutrition, and sustainability,” says Jonathan Kruger, Director, Indigenous Relations, Sodexo Canada. “Partnering with Chef Francis to share food preparation techniques using time-honoured ingredients from this land is an exciting initiative.”

About Sodexo

Sodexo delivers a wide range of customized solutions, designed to optimize work and living environments. Sodexo has been providing food and facilities management services in Canada for over 40 years, with a focus on enhancing safety, work process and well-being. Sodexo is a market leader in Canada. Sodexo has been recognized as a top employer for the past seven consecutive years. Sodexo is proud to have created the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, an independent charitable organization that has raised over $3 million to fight hunger and donated more than one million meals to at-risk youth across Canada since 2007. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

10 000 employees

Recipient of Canada’s Greenest Employer Awards 2021 Recipient of Canada’s Diversity & Inclusion Employer Awards 2021

1 million consumers served daily

