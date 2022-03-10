Cue Biopharma to Present at the Upcoming Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today that it will present at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference being held virtually March 15-17.



The Company will provide an updated corporate overview and discuss clinical progress from its ongoing clinical trials with CUE-101, its lead and representative drug product candidate from the IL-2 based CUE-100 series in development for the treatment of patients with HPV+ recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer. The Company will also discuss anticipated milestones and additional IL-2 based CUE-100 series pipeline progress, including its second IL-2 based candidate CUE-102 with an Investigational New Drug (IND) filing planned for the end of the first quarter 2022.

Presentation Details

Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference Date and Time: Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 11:20 a.m. EDT Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer20/cue/2529702

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor and Media section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the patient’s body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious disease and autoimmune disease. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information please visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.



Forward-Looking Statements

