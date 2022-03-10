Hopebridge to host nationwide hiring event

Indianapolis, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers, one of the largest autism therapy providers in the nation, has teamed up with Autism in Motion Clinics (AIM) to host a nationwide hiring event on Friday, March 18. The hiring day comes after the company recently announced its plans to hire 4,000 employees nationally and open 40 new centers to meet the growing demand for autism services.

Hopebridge National Hiring Day will take place across 115 Hopebridge and AIM locations in 12 states. Participants interested in learning more about available ABA therapist roles will be able to tour their center of choice, meet the leadership team and learn about the therapies used to care for children and families living with autism. Applicants are encouraged to bring a cover letter, résumé and list of references for an on-the-spot interview and potential employment offer.

“With the CDC’s recent news that the rate of autism spectrum disorder has increased to 1 in 44 children, it’s imperative that access to quality services expands alongside it,” said Hopebridge CEO Dennis May. “In order to give these children the best possible care during their key developmental years, Hopebridge is bringing passionate, qualified behavioral health clinicians even closer to home for many of these families who require more support.”

Although previous experience with ABA therapy is preferred, none is required. Hopebridge centers provide 80+ hours of extensive training to all newly hired therapists through a mix of online modules and in-class training sessions.

“Our ABA therapists provide life-changing services to our patients every day,” said Leigh Crick, Hopebridge Chief of Human Resources. “One of our goals through Hopebridge National Hiring Day is to find mission-driven employees who are passionate about working with children and want to improve the lives of children with autism.”

Hopebridge’s dedication to growth and learning for both its children and its employees stems from a range of career advancement opportunities at all levels. Hopebridge aims to provide employees with the tools they need to deepen their knowledge in behavioral analysis by providing opportunities to meet their university and certification requirements, leveling-up programs, behavior analysis fellowship programs, and continued education.

Those looking to elevate their careers from within Hopebridge have access to:

Monday through Friday Schedule

Competitive Pay and Benefits

Paid RBT Certification Exam

401k Retirement Options with company match

Mentorship with experienced BCBAs and Register Behavior Technician Trainers

Development programs to level up in their own roles

Company-sponsored CEUs

Students aspiring to become BCBAs, OTs and SLPs can take advantage of unparalleled mentorship, supervision hours and clinical rotations at Hopebridge through the Fellowship (BAF) Program and Fieldwork Experience Program.

More information about Hopebridge National Hiring Day can be found here. Those who are unable to attend in person on March 18 are invited to apply online.

###

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children touched by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support and hope they deserve.

From its start in Indiana, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates over 100 centers in 12 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ohio and Tennessee.





Attachments