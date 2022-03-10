Eyenuk Joins the Population Health Alliance, Paving Way for Autonomous AI to Improve Diabetes Complications

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Population Health Alliance (PHA), the industry’s only multi-stakeholder professional and trade association solely focused on population health, announced today that Eyenuk, Inc. has joined the organization as a member. Eyenuk is a global artificial intelligence (AI) medical technology and services company and the leader in real-world applications for AI Eye Screening™ and AI Predictive Biomarkers™. Eyenuk’s EyeArt® AI system is the only FDA-cleared autonomous AI technology for detection of both more than mild and vision-threatening diabetic retinopathy.

“Population health professionals are increasingly aware of the tremendous clinical and economic value that autonomous AI technologies can bring to their organizations and patients they serve through early detection,” said Rose Maljanian, Chairman Emeritus of PHA and Chairman & CEO of HealthCAWS. “PHA is excited about the important contribution Eyenuk can make to the population health community by bringing its technological innovation to prevent worsening complications in high volume, high risk conditions such as diabetes,” she added.

“With its potential to improve health equity and access, reduce diagnostic bias, and enable instant disease detection results at point-of-care settings, our FDA-cleared and Medicare-reimbursed EyeArt autonomous AI system is well positioned to deliver significant clinical and economic improvements to diabetes care and population health,” said Kaushal Solanki, PhD, founder and CEO of Eyenuk.

Eyenuk will be featured during the next PHA Member Showcase Webinar on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. EDT. During the webinar, Christy Mokrohisky, Vice President for Population Health at Providence St. Joseph Health will be the invited guest speaker and deliver a keynote presentation “Embracing Population Health Technological Innovations for Diabetes Management.” Registration for this webinar (link) is open to all population health management professionals.

About Population Health Alliance

Established in 1998, Population Health Alliance (PHA) is the industry’s only multi-stakeholder professional and trade association solely focused on population health management, representing stakeholders (e.g., health systems, health plans, employer solutions, academia, biopharma and technology companies) from across the health care ecosystem that seek to improve health outcomes optimize the consumer and provider experience and drive affordability. Learn more at www.populationhealthalliance.org or @PHAVoice.

About Eyenuk, Inc.

Eyenuk, Inc. is a global artificial intelligence (AI) medical technology and services company and the leader in real-world AI Eye Screening™ for autonomous disease detection and AI Predictive Biomarkers™ for risk assessment and disease surveillance. Eyenuk is on a mission to screen every eye in the world to ensure timely diagnosis of life- and vision-threatening diseases, including diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, stroke risk, cardiovascular risk, and Alzheimer’s disease. Find Eyenuk online on its website, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About the EyeArt AI System

The EyeArt AI System provides fully autonomous diabetic retinopathy (DR) screening, including retinal imaging, DR detection based on international clinical standards and immediate reporting, in a single office visit during a diabetic patient’s regular exam. Once the patient’s fundus images have been captured and submitted to the EyeArt AI System, the DR detection results are available in a PDF report in less than 30 seconds.

The EyeArt AI System was developed with funding from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) and is validated by the U.K. National Health Service (NHS). In addition to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance, the EyeArt AI System has CE marking as a class 2a medical device in the European Union and a Health Canada license. It is designed to be General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) compliant.

The EyeArt AI System is reimbursable by government and private payors in the U.S. under the newly created Category 1 Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) code 92229.

