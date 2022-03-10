Celebrate Women's History Month With Sandra Day O'Connor Institute Civics Challenge for Middle Schoolers

PHOENIX, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The O'Connor Civics Challenge, an online civics competition for 6th to 8th grade, is accepting submissions through April 15.

Students may choose one civics topic and express their knowledge of civics through various art forms. Artistic categories include a written essay, mixed media art including a poster, drawing or painting, poetry, sculpture or short video, including a song or storytelling.

Finalists in each grade will be awarded Apple products, including a Macbook Pro for First Place winners in each grade.

The #OConnorCivicsChallenge encourages students to learn about civics topics, then share what they've learned with others through their artistic creations. The six submission categories are: Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the Legislative Branch, the Executive Branch, the Judicial Branch, Citizenship: Rights & Responsibilities and Checks & Balances.

In addition to student prizes, middle school teachers whose classrooms achieve a minimum of 25% class registration for the Civics Challenge can earn a $100 gift card. The O'Connor Civics Challenge is part of the multigenerational programs of the Institute and its "Civics for Life" focus on lifelong civics learning for all ages.

Learn more or register today at www.OConnorInstitute.org/cc.

About The Sandra Day O'Connor Institute For American Democracy

Founded by retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the O'Connor Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3), continues her distinguished legacy and lifetime work to advance American democracy through multigenerational civil discourse, civic engagement and civics education.

