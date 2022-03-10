Epazz’s CryObo Technology is Benefiting from New Regulations in Dubai, UAE for Tokenization of Real Estate Into Bitcoin

CryObo Technology is Tokenization of Real Estate Development Properties Into Secured Tokens



CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that CryObo is benefiting from new regulations in Dubai, UAE. These new regulations allow CryObo to acquire lands and set up cryptocurrency companies. CryObo is forming companies to create a crowdfunding campaign for its first set of real estate projects.

CryObo will launch a non-fungible tokens marketplace for real estate deals later this year. The company is in the process of creating the white paper for its first project.



CryObo uses NFTs linked with real assets to provide liquidity to token holders and help real estate developers raise capital for their projects.

CryObo’s goal is for real estate deals to access the future value of properties once the land is developed and buildings are constructed. This technology would allow real estate developers to raise capital at better terms and allow token holders to realize the increased value of their tokens and earned income.

Shaun Passley, Ph.D., Epazz Inc. CEO and chairman, said, “We have been setting up the companies to take CryObo to the next level to allow for the average retails to benefit from new real estate projects.”



About CryObo Inc.



CryObo Inc. will enhance its software to give early access companies backed by real assets an easy way to access token markets. The company’s platform will change how people transact real estate, digital assets, corps and raw materials by allowing companies to access the future value of their assets. The growth of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is bringing new regulations for large financial service companies, which will require a smart solution to manage their growing portfolios.



About Epazz Inc. (www.epazz.com)



Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small-to-midsize businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides a combination of many of the web-based applications that an organization would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products are DeskFlex (room scheduling software) and Provitrac (an applicant-tracking system).



