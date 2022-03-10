ISW Holdings Corporate Update: Ticker Change, More POD5 Units Online

HOUSTON, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- BlockQuarry Corp, (OTC: BLQC) (“BlockQuarry” or the “Company”) is a Texas-based company with primary commercial-stage operations in cryptocurrency mine hosting and self-mining in the Southeast United States.

The Company is pleased to update current and prospective shareholders on its recently approved name and symbol change, as well as progress at its Southeast United States cryptocurrency hosting and mining facility.

On Tuesday, March 1, FINRA approved the Company’s corporate name change from ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH) to BlockQuarry Corp., with a new ticker symbol (OTC: BLQC).

Alonzo Pierce, President and Chair of BlockQuarry Corp., said, “Our name and ticker symbol change with FINRA is just the beginning. The next steps for the Company, as far as exchanges go, would be an up-listing.

“We look forward to working with both regulators and auditors to make it happen. An up-listing could mean great exposure for the Company and great value added for our current shareholders.”

On February 22, BlockQuarry announced it had begun actively mining for our hosting partner.

The Company, in partnership with Bit5ive, LLC (“Bit5ive”), and Bitmain Technologies Ltd. (“BITMAIN”), powered up the first eight (8) POD5 units of its twenty (20) unit Phase-1 buildout at its Gaffney, SC site.

Each POD5 unit contains 280 mining rigs and are now actively mining Bitcoin.

Additionally, as of today, March 10, four (4) more POD5 units have been installed, bringing the total current total of powered up units to twelve (12).

The remaining eight (8) POD5 units of the Phase-1 buildout are expected to be powered up and mining Bitcoin by the end of March 2022, at which point 5,600 mining rigs will be online.

Once the full Phase-1 buildout is powered up, the Company expects to begin the Phase-2-10 buildouts in and around Gaffney, bringing a total of 56,000 mining rigs online.

The Company will update investors and prospective investors on all material events as they occur. The Company advises investors and prospective investors to visit its website, BlockQuarry.io, for additional information.

About BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC)

BlockQuarry Corp. focuses on cryptocurrency mine hosting and self-mining operations at a leased property located in Gaffney, South Carolina. BlockQuarry Corp. maintains a fleet of digital/cryptocurrency mining equipment and infrastructure.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets

