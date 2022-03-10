Brickell Biotech Selected for a Late-Breaking Oral Presentation of US Phase 3 Pivotal Cardigan I and Cardigan II Study Results for Sofpironium Bromide Gel, 15% at the 2022 AAD Annual Meeting

BOULDER, Colo., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (“Brickell” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company striving to transform patient lives by developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory and other debilitating diseases, announced today that results from the US Phase 3 pivotal Cardigan I and Cardigan II studies of sofpironium bromide gel, 15% in primary axillary hyperhidrosis patients were selected for an oral presentation at the Late-Breaking Research session during the American Academy of Dermatology’s (AAD) 2022 Annual Meeting, which is being held from March 25-29 in Boston, MA.



Presentation Details:



• Oral Presentation Title: Topically Applied Sofpironium Bromide Gel, 15% for the Treatment of Primary Axillary Hyperhidrosis: Results from the Cardigan I and Cardigan II Phase 3 Multicenter, Randomized, Placebo Controlled Trials • Date and Time: Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. ET • Session: S026 – Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Trials • Location: Room 210A

