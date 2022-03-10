The global waterborne coatings market size was USD 77.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period to reach USD 117.7 billion by 2026

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Waterborne Coatings Market by Resin Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03670110/?utm_source=GNW





The epoxy resin segment is expected is expected to register the highest CAGR of the overall waterborne coatings market during the forecast period, in terms of volume.



Waterborne epoxy coatings were commercially introduced as an environment-friendly replacement for solvent-borne epoxies.Earlier, demand for epoxy resins was restricted to developed countries that had stringent environmental and worker safety regulations.



Demand has now also increased from emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil where there is absence of stringent safety regulations.Growth in demand for epoxy resins in waterborne coatings is majorly driven by the need to reduce the emission of organic solvents.



This led to the rapid growth of the technology in the concrete protection market and also in OEM applications.

There has been an increase in the demand for epoxy resins from the coatings industry.This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand from dairies, pharmaceuticals, food processing units, electronics, aircraft hangars, and automobile workshops.



The market for waterborne epoxy coatings is expected to witness high growth in countries such as Brazil, Thailand, and India due to the increased demand for automotive and other industrial goods.



The residential segment of the architectural application is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The residential segment is projected to grow at a higher rate in the waterborne coatings market during the forecast period.This growth is expected to be driven by construction activities in the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.



The construction industry is expected to grow in the Asia Pacific due to the increasing construction projects in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea which is driving the demand for waterborne coatings in the architectural application.



Europe waterborne coatings market is projected to register the second largest market share during the forecast period.

The increasing demand from key industries such as automotive, aerospace, general industrial, coil, and rail is driving the market in Europe.Rising car ownership for personal conveyance, advancements in road infrastructure, and an improving economy and lifestyle are some of the major factors driving the automotive industry in the region.



Metal is used as a major material in the manufacture of cars.Therefore, it demands high-quality coatings for protection from corrosion, degradation, and rust.



The increase in building construction activity, rising demand from the industrial and oil & gas applications, and the rising motor vehicle ownership is expected to boost the demand for waterborne coatings during the forecast period.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the waterborne coatings market, and information was gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and subsegments.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 10%

• By Designation: C Level – 30%, D Level – 60%, and Others – 10%

• By Region: Europe – 20%, North America – 35%, APAC – 30%, South America- 5%, and the Middle East & Africa – 10%



The key companies profiled in this report are BASF SE (Germany), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries Inc. (US), RPM International Inc. (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Asian Paints Limited (India), Axalta Coating Systems LLC (US), Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan), Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. (Japan), Jotun Group (Norway).



Research Coverage:

This report provides detailed segmentation of the waterborne coatings market based on resin type, application, and region.Based on resin type, the waterborne coatings industry has been segmented into acrylic, polyester, alkyd, epoxy, polyurethane, PTFE, PVDF, and PVDC.



Based on application, the market has been segmented into architectural and industrial coatings. Based on region, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

From an insights perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

