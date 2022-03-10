The sports analytics market size to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2021 to USD 8.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.3%

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sports Analytics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03825782/?utm_source=GNW



Traditional analytics platforms use static and stored data to analyze simple or complex patterns and react to any business situation.These platforms take days to analyze and weeks to act on the stored data.



Sports analytics technology is the core enabler of big data, enabling businesses to use historical data and combine it with customer insights to predict future events.Big data is an ever-increasing technology that assists businesses in optimizing processes and minimizing operational costs.



The combination of real-time data streams, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and sports analytics can deliver competitive business advantages.Traditional analytics and BI systems use the deductive approach for analyzing data.



This approach works well with structured data. Sports analytics, on the other hand, applies the inductive reasoning analysis approach, which deals with large datasets derived from ML, robotics, sensors, and AI. It uses algorithms that carry out complex calculations on large data sets and discover interrelationships and patterns between them. Big data offers the capability to gather, manage, and examine data across business verticals, such as banking, healthcare, and agriculture, which has made it a trending topic in Information Technology (IT) for a decade. It has numerous applications, and one such field where it has revolutionized the entire landscape is the sports industry. Data has always been crucial in sports to gain strategic decision-making capabilities and formulate other business strategies. Sports generate a large amount of data related to players, team performance, and the audience. Big data has made it easier and quicker for coaches, team managers, and sports associations to analyze the collected data and make optimum use of it. It further helps reshape existing business models, where sports are viewed as both commercial and technological platforms. To transform sports arenas into a testbed facility for the implementation of IoT on a wide-scale deployment, the technology platform is expected to comprise a robust Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) network, mobile and cloud computing, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. IoT would eventually digitalize stadium operations and provide fans with an enhanced connected experience. A smart stadium, therefore, would use sophisticated technologies and robust infrastructure to enhance its operations to lure fans to the stadiums.



The cloud segment to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the sports analytics market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud.The CAGR of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period.



Cloud-based services are provided directly through the cloud-deployed network connection.Cloud-based platforms are beneficial for organizations that have strict budgets for security investments.



The cloud deployment mode is growing, as cloud-based sports analytics solutions are easy to maintain and upgrade.



The individual sports segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

The sports analytics market has been segmented by sports type into individual sports, team sports and eSports.The market for Individual Sport is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



These individual sports are early adopters of sports analytics solutions. They are faced with the troublesome task of effectively managing data because of the diverse nature of IT infrastructure, which is complex in nature.



Among regions, APAC to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period.The region will be booming, as it is experiencing a lot of new entrepreneur setups, who are adopting the newer technologies to have a competitive advantage over the established players.



China, Japan, and India have displayed ample growth opportunities in the sports analytics market.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the sports analytics market.

• By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, D-Level Executives: 25%, and Managers: 40%

• By Region: APAC: 25%, Europe: 30%, North America: 30%, MEA: 10%, Latin America: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering sports analytics solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global sports analytics market.



The major vendors in the global sports analytics market include IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), Salesforce (US), EXL (US), GlobalStep (US), Catapult (US), HCL (India), ChyronHego (US), Stats Perform (US), TruMedia Network (US), DataArt (US), Orreco (Ireland), Quant4Sport (Italy), Zebra Technologies (US), and Exasol (Germany).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the sports analytics market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, deployment mode, organization size, application, vertical, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall sports analytics market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03825782/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________