Inventus Provides Exploration Update With Preliminary Results From Cobalt Hill

TORONTO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update for its 100%-owned Sudbury 2.0 and Pardo Projects.



Exploration Highlights

Drilling at Cobalt Hill has now intersected sulphide breccia in 6 of 7 holes. Initial results from rushed samples in CH-22-05A are very encouraging with assays up to 7.7 g/t gold, 0.34% cobalt and 0.15% nickel .





Sudbury 2.0

At the Cobalt Hill gold-cobalt-nickel target, a total of 7 diamond drill holes for 2,700-metres of drilling have been completed. The drilling so far has intersected the target sulphide breccia in 6 of 7 holes and has demonstrated an extensive alteration system extending past 500 metres depth. The drilling program was designed to test the geophysical anomalies generated in 2021 and explore the mineralized sulphide breccia around hole CH-21-02 that intersected 7 metres of 4.4 g/t gold, 0.09% cobalt and 0.03% nickel within a larger mineralized interval of 44 metres of 1.3 g/t gold (see news release dated April 8, 2021).

The most interesting samples to date are from holes 5A, 6 and 7, which are all step-outs designed to target the mineralized sulphide breccia around CH-21-02 (Figure 1 and 2). All holes intersected the zone with significant intervals of 110 m (hole 5A), 77 m (hole 6) and 68 m (hole 7). A summary of holes 4 through 7 including preliminary rush assays from hole 5 are provided below.

CH-22-04 (dip -70) – Intersected a quartz breccia unit from 329 to 365 m (36-m interval) and a 195 m quartz chlorite breccia unit from 365 to 560 m (195-m interval) down hole. The large quartz chlorite breccia unit represents a significant geological event likely related to the emplacement of the mineralized sulphide breccia. Assays are pending on 187 samples.

CH-22-05A (dip -62) – The hole was drilled 40 m west of CH-21-02 and intersected sulphide breccia from 200 to 310 m (110-m interval) followed by alteration with disseminated and stringer-type sulphide from 310 to 537 m (220-m interval). The sulphide breccia unit contained on average 15% sulphide, while the disseminated and stringer-type contained 3% on average. Preliminary assays on rushed samples have returned up to 7.7 g/t gold, 0.34% cobalt and 0.15% nickel. To date, assays for 18 rush samples have been received and assays are pending on 318 samples. A table of the rushed assays is provided below.

Table 1. Rushed Assays from CH-22-05A

DDH ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Co (ppm) Ni (ppm) CH-22-05A 195.76 205.24 9.48 Assays Pending CH-22-05A 205.24 206.06 0.82 0.86 778 278 CH-22-05A 206.06 206.5 0.44 1.29 2,660 927 CH-22-05A 206.5 210.12 3.62 Assays Pending CH-22-05A 210.12 210.67 0.55 2.21 3,350 1,480 CH-22-05A 210.67 211.53 0.86 0.64 1,090 362 CH-22-05A 211.53 215.62 4.09 Assays Pending CH-22-05A 215.62 216.02 0.4 4.13 2,610 865 CH-22-05A 216.02 216.73 0.71 0.68 588 218 CH-22-05A 216.73 219.03 2.3 Assays Pending CH-22-05A 219.03 219.65 0.62 0.43 626 254 CH-22-05A 219.65 220.31 0.66 0.31 350 171 CH-22-05A 220.31 231.25 10.94 Assays Pending CH-22-05A 231.25 231.77 0.52 5.69 1,510 370 CH-22-05A 231.77 232.49 0.72 7.70 845 284 CH-22-05A 232.49 250.01 17.52 Assays Pending CH-22-05A 250.01 250.56 0.55 3.28 831 172 CH-22-05A 250.56 250.95 0.39 3.80 1,210 317 CH-22-05A 250.95 263.12 12.17 Assays Pending CH-22-05A 263.12 263.7 0.58 2.25 2,090 752 CH-22-05A 263.7 264.56 0.86 0.04 23.5 17 CH-22-05A 264.56 265.19 0.63 1.41 2,520 827 CH-22-05A 265.19 265.81 0.62 1.06 1,820 482 CH-22-05A 265.81 268.27 2.46 Assays Pending CH-22-05A 268.27 269.04 0.77 0.85 1,060 255 CH-22-05A 269.04 269.84 0.8 0.41 880 241 CH-22-05A 269.84 414.27 144.43 Assays Pending

*Results are core lengths; true widths are not known.

CH-22-06 (dip -55)– Intersected two zones of sulphide breccia above and east of CH-22-05A. A zone from 70 to 94 m (24-m interval) and a zone from 160 to 237 m (77-m interval) representing the up-dip extent of sulphide breccia in CH-22-05A. The breccia contained on average 12% sulphide. The hole is currently being logged and sampled.

CH-22-07 (dip -60)– Intersected the sulphide breccia unit from 225 to 293 m (68-m interval). The hole was designed to intersect the sulphide breccia perpendicular to the intersections in CH-22-05A and CH-22-06 to provide information on the extent and geometry of the unit. The hole is currently being logged and sampled

Click here to view Figures 1 and 2: http://inventusmining.com/s/Mar_10_Figures.pdf

The drilling observations are preliminary in nature and do not indicate the presence of gold, cobalt or nickel in the core samples collected. Assays results will be reported when they are available.

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has approximately 140.6 million common shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the geological technical content of this news release is Inventus’ Vice-President Exploration, Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Technical Information

The samples collected by Inventus described in this release were transported in secure sealed bags for preparation and assay by Agat Laboratories in Mississauga, Ontario. The samples reported were crushed in their entirety to 75% passing -10 mesh, with one 250 g subsample split and pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh. One 50 g aliquot was taken from the subsample for fire assay (FA) with an ICP-MS/ICP-OES/AAS finish. Multielement assays were done by Sodium Peroxide Fusion with ICP-OES/ICP-MS finish. Samples over 10 g/t gold are subject to a 50 g aliquot FA with gravimetric finish.

