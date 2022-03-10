MedTech Acquisition Corporation and Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd. Mutually Agree to Terminate Business Combination

TEL AVIV, Israel and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: MTAC) (“MedTech”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) focused on medical technology, and Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd. (“Memic”), a medical device company dedicated to transforming surgery with its proprietary surgical robotic technology, today announced that both companies have mutually agreed to terminate, effective immediately, their previously announced business combination agreement dated August 12, 2021 due to market conditions and associated volatility as a result of recent world events.



“While we are disappointed that our proposed business combination with Memic will not be consummated, we believe that Memic’s Hominis system and its innovative technology, as well as Memic’s highly accomplished management team, will position Memic for future success,” said Chris Dewey, Chief Executive Officer of MedTech.

“With the recent adoption of our Hominis system by three leading U.S. hospitals, we are excited about the ability of the Hominis system to perform robotic transvaginal techniques that were previously unfeasible, fulfilling a significant unmet need in women’s health, with the potential to be applied to a broad range of indications in the future including general surgery. We are grateful for the support we have received from the MedTech team, whose commitment to surgical robotics we share,” said Dvir Cohen, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Memic.

About Memic

Memic, founded in 2013 and based in Tel Aviv, Israel with a wholly owned subsidiary based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a medical device company dedicated to transforming surgery with its proprietary surgical robotic technology. For more information, visit: https://memicmed.com/ .

About MedTech Acquisition Corporation

MedTech Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: MTAC) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. MedTech has stated a focus on the medical technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

