Isoray to Participate in the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

RICHLAND, Wash., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE American: ISR), a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Lori Woods will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 17 at 1:20 p.m. ET. CEO Woods and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Hunt will also host virtual one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors during the conference.



A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available on Isoray’s Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://isoray.com/investors/presentations/ . An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion on the Investor Relations section of the website and will be available for 90 days.