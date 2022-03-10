NovaSight Announces Successful Results of Pivotal Amblyopia Treatment Trial

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovaSight, a pediatric-focused eyecare company, announced positive pivotal data from its multicenter, randomized, controlled trial of CureSight™, an eye-tracking based, digital treatment device for amblyopia, commonly known as "lazy eye". The study, which randomized 103 participants aged 4 to 9, compared the improvement in visual outcomes achieved by CureSight digital treatment versus eye patching -- the current gold-standard-of-care treatment. This is the first-ever pivotal study in which a digital device was shown to be non-inferior to eye patching for amblyopia treatment in children.

In addition to achieving the non-inferiority primary endpoint, the topline analyses from the pivotal study demonstrated that Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) improvement at week 16 was larger in the treatment group compared to the patching control group. In addition, a significant stereo acuity improvement was observed in both groups. No serious adverse events were observed in either treatment arms (CureSight or patching) and all non-serious adverse events were transient and self-limiting.

The study also evaluated adherence and patient satisfaction. The mean adherence to CureSight use during the study among subjects evaluated at the week 16 visit (N=43) was 93%, as measured by the CureSight's eye tracking system. In addition, 93% of parents reported that they are likely or very likely to choose the CureSight digital treatment over patching.

The pivotal clinical study was conducted in six medical centers, including Sheba Medical Center, which was ranked one of the top 10 best hospitals in the world by Newsweek, in 2021.

"We are delighted to have completed the CureSight study and further validate its safety and effectiveness as measured by visual acuity and stereoacuity improvement in comparison to patching and with a high safety profile and user satisfaction. Eye patching is effective when patients are compliant, however, patching is often associated with insufficient adherence due to the discomfort it brings to the patient and the social stigma that many children experience when wearing a patch," said NovaSight CEO Ran Yam. "The success of the CureSight study is a critical step toward bringing this treatment for lazy eye to children around the world and to potentially modernizing the standard of care."

CureSight is a digital device that trains the visual system to use both eyes simultaneously, while the user watches any streamed video content through red-blue treatment glasses. Using sophisticated algorithms and eye-tracking technology, CureSight blurs the center of vision of the image that is shown to the strong eye using real-time image processing. This encourages the brain to complete the image fine details from the amblyopic eye image and trains the two eyes to work as a team. The device is designed to be used at home, and it shares treatment reports with caregivers via a cloud portal. "Innovative solutions that make amblyopia treatment easier for patients to access and clinicians to prescribe and evaluate effectiveness are welcome and increasingly necessary," said Michael Repka, MD, MBA, Professor of Ophthalmology at Johns Hopkins University.

NovaSight has initiated a Series B financing round in addition to the $20 million the Israeli startup raised to date. Following on the recently granted CE mark approval for CureSight in Europe, completion of the CureSight pivotal trial represents a significant step forward to securing US FDA clearance. With three unique CPT codes for the CureSight treatment already effective since January 2022, NovaSight is poised to take the next step soon with the submission of its application for 510(k) clearance of the device.

NovaSight also announced that, in addition to the CureSight, its CE marked EyeSwift®Pro system - a comprehensive eye-tracking based visual assessment system, which has a powerful portfolio of vision protocols such as myopia management and amblyopia monitoring - would be the subject of discussions with FDA regarding the premarket pathway to commercialization in the U.S. The EyeSwiftPro is the successor of the current generation EyeSwift® device which is distributed globally by EssilorLuxottica.

NovaSight will be an exhibitor at the upcoming 47th annual meeting of the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology & Strabismus (AAPOS), from March 23 to 27, at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa, Scottsdale, AZ. For more information or a demonstration of CureSight or EyeSwiftPro, see a NovaSight representative at Booth B-10.

About NovaSight

NovaSight is an Israeli company that focuses on bringing pediatric vision care into the digital age. Founded in 2016, NovaSight has experienced rapid growth by delivering complete end-to-end eye tracking-based solutions for accurate assessment and treatment of early vision disorders.

NovaSight offers two flagship products both ideally positioned for digital diagnostics and home treatment: The CureSight™ system is an eye tracking-based treatment for lazy eye designed to replace traditional eye patching. The EyeSwift®Pro system is a comprehensive vision assessment device that accurately and objectively screens for multiple vision impairments within seconds. Additional pipeline products not yet in distribution include the ActiveGlass® wearable solution for myopia (short-sightedness) control, targeted to bring significant advantages over existing solutions in order to combat the myopia global epidemic and TrackSight™, a software solution that monitors real-time visual health and promotes myopia prevention during screens use.

NovaSight's management and advisory board are composed of executives, physicians, researchers, and key opinion leaders in the field of vision care.

Disclaimers

EyeSwift®Pro and CureSight™ are investigational devices, limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

