The dental 3D printing market is projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2027 from USD 3.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 20.2%

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental 3D Printing Market by Product, Technology, Application, End-User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05811150/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, the rising number of large dental practices is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.



Services segment accounted for the largest share in the dental 3D printing market.



Based on the product & service segment, the dental 3D printing market is segmented into equipment, materials, and services. The services segment accounted for 65.5% of the dental 3D printing market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the competitive pricing offered by dental 3D printing service providers and the large-scale outsourcing of dental product design & production by small hospitals, dental clinics, and laboratories.



VAT photopolymerization segment accounted for the largest share in the dental 3D printing market.



Based on the technology segment, the dental 3D printing material and equipment market is segmented into vat photopolymerization, selective laser sintering, PolyJet printing, fused deposition modeling, and other technologies. The vat photopolymerization segment accounted for 53.0% of the dental 3D printing market in 2021. Its large share can be attributed to its wide applications in the manufacturing of dental implants, dentures, CMF (craniomaxillofacial) guides, prosthetics and implants, porous scaffolds, and dental restorations.



The prosthodontics segment accounted for the largest share in the dental 3D printing market in 2021

Based on the application segment, the market is divided into prosthodontics, orthodontics, and implantology. The prosthodontics segment accounted for 55.0% of the dental 3D printing market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing demand for crowns and bridges, the rising prevalence of dental caries, the increasing incidence of tooth loss, and the increasing customer acceptance of advanced dental technologies. The implantology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. The growing preference for manufacturing dental implants using dental 3D printing, the advantages offered by 3D-printed dental implants, increasing advances in materials used for 3D printing implants, and the increasing application of 3D printing in dental implantology drive market growth in this segment.



The dental laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of dental 3D printing market in 2021

Based on the end user segment, the market is segmented into dental laboratories, dental hospitals & clinics, and dental academic & research institutes. In 2021, the dental laboratories segment accounted for 78.6% of the dental 3D printing market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of dental laboratories, expansion of dental laboratories in developing countries, rapid adoption of advanced technologies by small and large laboratories across the globe, the outsourcing of certain manufacturing functions to dental laboratories, and the rising demand for customized/fabricated dental framing solutions required for various applications.



North America accounted for the largest share of the dental 3D printing market in 2021

In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of 35.8% of the dental 3D printing market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the high and growing incidence of dental caries and tooth loss, the rising geriatric population, high oral care expenditure, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and the rising popularity of digital dentistry. However, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population, increasing demand for digital dental solutions to ease the clinical workflow, growing dental tourism, rising disposable incomes, and the growing focus of leading market players on expanding their distribution networks in the emerging APAC countries drive market growth.

A breakdown of the primary participants (supply-side) for the dental 3D printing market referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–40%, and Tier 3–25%

• By Designation: C-level–25%, Director Level–35%, and Others–40%

• By Region: North America–35%, Europe–25%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America- 15%, and Middle East and Africa– 5%

The prominent players in the global dental 3D printing market include Stratasys (US), 3D Systems (US), Roland DG Corporation (Japan), EnvisionTEC US LLC (Germany), DWS Systems SRL (Italy), Align Technology Inc. (US), Formlabs (US), Prodways Group (France), SLM Solutions (Germany), Carbon, Inc. (US), Concept Laser (Germany), EOS GmbH (Germany), Rapid Shape GmbH (Germany), Asiga (Australia), DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc. (US), SprintRay, Inc. (US), Zortrax (Poland), Detax Ettlingen GmbH (Germany), DMG America (US), 3Dresyns (Spain), Micron Dental (US), Amann Girrbach AG (Austria), Carima (South Korea), Planmeca OY (Finland), and Shenzhen PioCreat 3D Technology Co., Ltd. (China).



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the dental 3D printing market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by product & service, by technology, by application, end user, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information regarding the closest approximations of the dental 3D printing market and its segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape, gain insights to position their businesses better, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders in understanding the pulse of the market and gaining information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05811150/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________