Hospitals in North Carolina, Eastern US Gain On-Demand Access to Critical Medical Equipment, Biomedical Expertise

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether treating a COVID-19 patient with a ventilator or nurturing premature infants with incubators, clinicians across North Carolina need the highest-quality equipment for patients in their care. US Med-Equip (USME), the nation's leading provider of rented medical equipment, is expanding to Greensboro, N.C., to meet the growing equipment and service needs of hospitals and other healthcare partners throughout the Eastern U.S.

USME partners with top hospitals across the nation for the rental, sales, service and asset management of movable medical equipment—diagnostic and clinical devices ranging from infusion pumps and telemetry monitors to ventilators and more.

US Med-Equip is rapidly opening new branches to meet extraordinary demand from hospitals turning to USME, which continues to invest heavily in its equipment fleet and the technology and services to support it.

"Clinicians work with urgency to help their patients heal and need equipment to be patient-ready and within reach at a moment's notice," USME CEO Greg Salario said. "We're here in Greensboro now so we can provide faster-than-ever support to front-line healthcare workers across the region."

From major medical centers to rural hospitals, US Med-Equip serves thousands of hospitals from nearly 50 locations across the country with more on the way. The nine-time Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company designated as a Top Workplace is hiring in Greensboro and nationwide. Learn more at www.usme.com/careers.

