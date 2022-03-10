Michael E. Crafton Joins Dallas-based Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP as a Litigation Associate

DALLAS, TEXAS, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP is pleased to announce that Michael E. Crafton has joined the firm as a Litigation Associate. Crafton graduated from law school in 2021 and was admitted to the State Bar of Texas in October 2021. Prior to his bar admission, Crafton worked at Federal Trade Commission in Dallas, and for a Dallas litigation boutique firm.

“I am very happy to join the trial practice at CPLA. The firm has a tight-knit team of highly skilled litigators. I have already learned a great deal from them in my first few months at the firm,” said Michael Crafton, Litigation Associate at Cherry Petersen Landry Albert. “We regularly achieve success for our clients and the work we do is very impactful for them. I really enjoy the diversity of our litigation work as well; I’ve handled cases involving theft of trade secrets, eminent domain disputes, and a variety of other types of cases.”

“Michael Crafton is a very talented young lawyer, and he has a promising future as a trial attorney. We’re so glad he chose to join CPLA. He has already made valuable contributions as part of the litigation team,” said Craig Albert , the chair of the firm’s trial practice group. “Michael has a keen legal mind and a real dedication to client service.”

Crafton attended law school at SMU’s Dedman School of Law where he graduated cum laude in 2021. During his time at SMU, he served as an Assistant Director for the Board of Advocates, receiving the organization’s “Outstanding Service” award during his last year of law school. As an advocate, Crafton was awarded the “Frank and Debbie Branson Trial Scholarship” for receiving the highest score in his Trial Advocacy course. He was also the winner of SMU’s 2020 Arbitration Competition and the runner-up in SMU’s 2020 Mock Trial Competition. Prior to law school, Crafton earned a double major in History and Political Science, B.A. from the University of Arkansas.

Cherry Petersen Landry Albert, LLP is a business law firm with 20 attorneys based in Dallas, Texas. Founded in 1991, CPLA represents clients in commercial real estate matters, business transactions and commercial litigation. The firm emphasizes cost efficiency, performance, and relationships. Learn more about the firm at www.cplalaw.com .

