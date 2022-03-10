New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Southeast Asia Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244055/?utm_source=GNW





Southeast Asia data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% during 2022-2027



MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS



• Rise in 5G Network Connectivity

• Sustainable Initiatives by Data Center Operators

• Innovative Data Center Technologies

• Increased Adoption of AI Workloads

• Emergence & Adoption of Advanced IT Workloads



SOUTHEAST ASIA DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS



Several data centers are likely to be equipped with N+N or 2N redundancy for power infrastructure with more redundancy for UPS and generator systems.

The demand for DRUPS systems is growing in the market, which will add significant revenue growth to vendors operating in this region



Market segmentation by Infrastructure



• IT Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction



Market segmentation by IT Infrastructure



• Server Infrastructure

• Storage Infrastructure

• Network Infrastructure



Market segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure



• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches & Switchgear

• Power Distribution Units

• Other Electrical Infrastructure



Market segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure



• Cooling Systems

• Racks

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Market segmentation by Cooling Systems



• CRAC & CRAH Units

• Chiller Units

• Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

• Other Cooling Units



Market segmentation by Cooling Technique



• Air Based Cooling Technique

• Liquid-Based Cooling Technique



Market segmentation by General Construction



• Core & Shell Development

• Installation & Commissioning Services

• Engineering & Building Design

• Fire Detection & Suppression

• Physical Security

• DCIM/BMS



Market segmentation by Tier Standard



• Tier I & II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



Market segmentation by Facility



• Colocation

• Hyperscale

• Enterprise



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In Southeast Asia, countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, due to high internet penetration, the demand for hyperscale data centers with a power capacity of more than 15 MW is likely to increase during the forecast period.



Market segmentation by Geography



• Singapore

• Indonesia

• Malaysia

• Vietnam

• Thailand

• Philippines

• Other Southeast Asia Countries

VENDOR ANALYSIS

AWS, Google, Alibaba, and Equinix are some of the operators procuring renewable energy in the region.



Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers



• Arista Networks

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Fujitsu

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Inspur

• Lenovo

• NetApp

• Oracle



Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers



• ABB

• Vertiv Group

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Eaton

• KOHLER

• Schneider Electric

• Rittal

• Delta Electronics

• Fuji Electric

• Legrand

• HITEC Power Protection

• Rolls-Royce

• Cyber Power Systems

• Piller Power Systems

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• KOHLER



Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors



• Arup

• Aurecon Group

• CSF Group

• DSCO Group

• Gammon Construction

• PM Group

• NTT Facilities

• AWP Architects

• Corgan

• DPR Construction

• Faithful+Gould

• Fortis Construction

• ISG

• Kienta Engineering

• Linesight

• LSK Engineering

• M+W Group

• Nakano Corporation

• Obayashi Corporation

• Powerware Systems (PWS)

• Sato Kogyo

• Red-Engineering



Key Data Center Investors



• AirTrunk Operating

• AIMS Data Centre

• Digital Realty

• Equinix

• Keppel Data Centres

• NTT Global Data Centers

• NEXTDC

• ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

• Big Data Exchange

• Iron Mountain

• Space DC

• DCI Indonesia

• DTP

• Kepstar Data Centre Management

• VADS



New Entrants



• GDS Services

• Data Center First

• ESR Cayman

• EdgeConneX

• Vantage Data Centers



THE REPORT INCLUDES:



1. The analysis of Southeast Asia data center market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Southeast Asia data center market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Southeast Asia data center market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

