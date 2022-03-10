New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244048/?utm_source=GNW

COVID-19 has significantly aided the demand for data center services such as colocation and managed cloud services among enterprises in India. In 2021, many hyperscale data center operators announced several self-built data center projects with a power capacity of 50 MW on full build. The migration of traditional service offerings to cloud-based platforms by government agencies is also a major driving factor for the development of data center facilities India.



India data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.07% during 2022-2027



The India data center market by area is expected to reach 2,200 thousand square feet by 2027.



Market Trends & Opportunities



• 5G Deployment To Increase Edge Data Center Investments

• Procurement Of Renewable Energy In Data Centers

• Growing Rack Power Density

• Availability Of Liquid Cooling To Support AI & ML Workloads



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



Market Segmentation by Infrastructure



• IT Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction



Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure



• Server Infrastructure

• Storage Infrastructure

• Network Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure



• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches & Switchgear

• Power Distribution Units

• Other Electrical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure



• Cooling Systems

• Racks

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems



• CRAC & CRAH Units

• Chiller Units

• Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

• Evaporative Coolers

• Other Cooling Units



Market Segmentation by General Construction



• Core & Shell Development

• Installation & Commissioning Services

• Engineering & Building Design

• Fire Detection & Suppression

• Physical Security

• DCIM/BMS



Market Segmentation by Tier Standard



• Tier I & II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



Based on the Infrastructure type the market is segmented into IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, and General Construction. The market for IT infrastructure is increasing due to the rising investments in data centers and hyperscale data centers. Cloud, big data, and IoT contribute to the demand for data centers and IT infrastructure. Most of the revenue is generated for IT infrastructure by server systems, storage, and network infrastructure.



The chiller units segments are going to witness highest incremental growth during the forecast period. The use of chiller units has enabled data center operators to equip high-density rack infrastructure with a highly concentrated cluster of servers. Chiller units are the major consumers of electricity in data centers that require a reliable and dedicated power supply.



VENDOR ANALYSIS

There will be a high demand for vendors providing efficient air-cooled systems that consume less energy in the coming years. New market players can sustain themselves through partnerships and offering efficient solutions at a reduced cost. In 2021, Microsoft opened its Pune data center facility. The new Azure availability zone in Pune ensures uptime of around 99.99%, empowering Microsoft customers in India.



IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS



• Arista Networks

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Huawei

• IBM

• Juniper Networks

• Lenovo

• NEC Corporation

• NetApp



PROMINENT CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS



• AECOM

• Emerge Engineering

• Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

• Prasa

• Listenlights

• Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)

• Turner & Townsend

• TATA Projects

• DSCO Group

• Vastunidhi



PROMINENT SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE

PROVIDERS



• ABB

• Blue Box (Swegon)

• Caterpillar

• Climaveneta Climate Technologies

• Cummins

• Delta Electronics

• Eaton

• Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (KOEL)

• Legrand

• NetRack Enclosures

• Panduit

• Reillo Elettronica Group

• Rittal

• Rolls-Royce

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• STULZ

• Vertiv



PROMINENT DATA CENTER INVESTORS



• Bharti Airtel (Nxtra Data)

• Amazon Web Services (AWS)

• Bridge Data Centres

• Colt Data Centre Services

• CtrlS

• NTT Global Data Centers

• Pi Data Centers

• RackBank

• Reliance Jio Infocomm

• ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

• Sify Technologies

• Web Werks

• Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)



NEW ENTRANTS

• AdaniConneX

• Ascendas India Trust

• Equinix (GPX Global Systems)

• EverYondr

• Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

• Digital Realty & Brookfield Infrastructure

• SpaceDC



THE REPORT INCLUDES:



1. The analysis of the India data center market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the India data center market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the India data center market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244048/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________