Nuvectis Announces Upcoming Oral and Poster Presentations at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research Meeting

Fort Lee, NJ, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT), (“Nuvectis” or the “Company”) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced that an abstract related to NXP800 has been selected for an oral presentation and an abstract related to NXP900 has been selected for a poster presentation at the upcoming 2022 American Association for Cancer Research Meeting (2022 AACR), taking place from April 8th to April 13th in New Orleans. Presentation details are below:

Oral Presentation

Title NXP800: A first-in-class orally active, small-molecule HSF1 pathway inhibitor Presenter Prof. Paul Workman Session New Drugs on the Horizon: Part 2 Date and Time April 10, 2022, 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM CT Location La Nouvelle Orleans A-B, Convention Center

Poster Presentation

Title Uncovering the molecular mechanisms which predict sensitivity and insensitivity to a novel Src kinase inhibitor NXP900 to inform personalized healthcare strategies Presenter Prof. Neil Carragher Abstract # 3326 / 4 Session Tyrosine Kinase and Phosphatase Inhibitors (Session PO.ET06.01) Date and Time April 12, 2022, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM CT

About NXP800

Nuvectis licensed exclusive world-wide rights to NXP800, a novel Heat Shock Factor 1 (“HSF1”) pathway inhibitor, which was discovered at the Institute of Cancer Research in London, England. HSF1 is a signaling pathway that plays an important role in the initiation and progression of many cancers. NXP800 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical study that is comprised of two parts: dose-escalation Phase 1a, initiated in December 2021, and an expansion Phase 1b. In the Phase 1a, the safety and tolerability of NXP800 will be evaluated in patients with advanced solid tumors to identify a dose and dosing schedule for the Phase 1b. In the Phase 1b, the safety and preliminary anti-tumor activity of NXP800 will be evaluated, initially in ovarian clear cell carcinoma and ovarian endometrioid carcinoma, two serious conditions of unmet medical need.

About NXP900

Nuvectis licensed worldwide rights to NXP900 from at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. NXP900 is a preclinical targeted-therapy drug candidate designed to preferentially inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src (“SRC”) and YES1 kinases. NXP900 is highly selective and inhibits both the catalytic and the scaffolding activities of the kinases. This is in contrast with other multi-kinase inhibitors with activity against only the catalytic activity of SRC/YES1, thereby leaving them available to bind to signaling partners, resulting in only partial pathway inhibition. In addition, treatment with NXP900 does not result in immunosuppression in preclinical models, which may provide a potential clinical advantage.

To date, several in vivo preclinical studies have been conducted with NXP900 in triple negative breast cancer with promising results. Nuvectis is currently conducting in vivo studies with NXP900 in various other tumor types to potentially identify additional cancers of focus for future clinical trials. Nuvectis intends to complete the IND-enabling studies for NXP900 in 2022.

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two drug candidates: NXP800, an HSF1 pathway inhibitor currently in a Phase 1 study in patients with advanced solid tumors, and NXP900, a novel SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor currently in preclinical development with IND-enabling studies ongoing.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties.

