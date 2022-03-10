Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 2,027.4 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global systemic scleroderma treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,520.1 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing prevalence of scleroderma, increasing approval of novel products, and increasing collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships among key players. These key trends are expected to aid in growth of global systemic scleroderma treatment market.

For instance, according to a review article published by the Rheumatology Journal of the British Society for Rheumatology in February 2021, the pooled global incidence of scleroderma was estimated to be 1.4 per 100,000 person-years in 2021 and is expected to increase in the near future.

Moreover, increasing approvals of novel products is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2020, Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a U.S. based pharmaceutical company received orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its potential drug candidate belumosudil. Belumosudil is a rho-associated coiled kinase inhibitor which can be used in treatment of rare conditions such as systemic scleroderma.

Furthermore, key players operating in the global systemic scleroderma treatment market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations, in order to expand their market presence in the global market. For instance, in April 2020, Horizon Therapeutics plc, an Ireland based biopharmaceutical company acquired Curzion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a U.S. based biopharmaceutical company to expand its rare disease therapeutics product portfolio by adding CZN001 into its product portfolio. CZN001 (renamed HZN-825) is a development stage LPAR1 (Lysophosphatidic Acid 1 Receptor) antagonist developed by Curzion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the treatment of a rare disease, diffused cutaneous systemic sclerosis.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global systemic scleroderma treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, owing to growing prevalence of scleroderma. For instance, according to an article published by the Clinical Rheumatology journal in June 2018, it was estimated that 1180 new cases of scleroderma are reported each year in the U.K. and the prevalence rate is expected to show an increase of 26% from 2013 to 2033.

Among drug class, immunosuppressors segment accounted for largest market share in 2020, owing to off-label drug use. For instance, according to a study published by the Journal of Rheumatology in February 2019, positive results were reported for safety and efficacy of Cyclophosphamide, an immunosuppressor in treatment of systemic sclerosis related interstitial lung disease.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global systemic scleroderma treatment market include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Allergan, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Biogen, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Celgene corporation, Ono pharmaceutical co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aspen Holdings, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Amgen Inc., Sanofi, and Argentis Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

Market Segmentation:

Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class: Immunosuppressors Calcium Channel Blockers Proton Pump Inhibitors Phosphodiesterase 5 Inhibitors Endothelin Receptor Antagonists Prostacyclin Analogues Others (Others include Glucocorticoids, Alkylating Agents, and Interleukin Inhibitors)

Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Disease Type: Limited Systemic Sclerosis Diffused Systemic Sclerosis Systemic Sclerosis Sine Scleroderma

Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Route of Administration: Oral Parenteral

Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa



