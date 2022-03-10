Datasea Launches New Product and Deepens Cooperation with Operators to Deliver Complete 5G Messaging Solutions and Experiences

BEIJING, China, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc., (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea” or the “Company”), incorporated in Nevada in September 2014, is a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence and smart city technology in China. Today, the Company announced that Hangzhou Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shuhai Zhangxun”), a subsidiary by Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd., an affiliate of the Company, has made new efforts, including introducing a new product launch to deepen the cooperation with operators to fully tap the 5G messaging market. The new efforts resolve the complexity in enabling a full range of services across multiple environments and streamline the enterprises’ digital transformation by delivering an integrated but yet personalized 5G messaging experience.



To this end, Shuhai Zhangxun has launched its new application module "Juchuan Smart Push" to enable personalized delivery services, leveraging big data and data mining. Juchuan Smart Push integrates rich media messaging, such as SMS and video SMS, to provide a range of interactive options and marketing materials that will help brands grab consumers attention and achieve sustainable marketing growth. Together with existed 5G message marketing cloud platform (“5G MMCP”), and integrated 5G message marketing cloud platform (“5G IMMCP”), Shuhai Zhangxun is able to offer a comprehensive portfolio of messaging products to target the lucrative enterprise segment with value-added features. Enterprises from different industries, including but not limited to tourism, retail, real estate, education and training, leisure and entertainment, and express delivery, will all be able to reach, convert and maintain their buyer’s relationship with Shuhai Zhangxun’s 5G messaging offerings.

Shuhai Zhangxun has also further developed its relationship with several provincial and municipal operators to expand product applicabilities and clients reach. As the only certified service partner with China Mobile Group Zhejiang Company Jiaxing Branch in 5G messaging, Shuhai Zhangxun has the access to cloud MAS interface and can directly provide 5G messaging services to the operators' existing customers. At the same time, Shuhai Zhangxun and China Mobile Group Jiangsu Company has also accelerated their cooperation in 5G messaging, targeting China's express delivery industry. With the aim of setting the benchmark for the industry, Shuhai Zhangxun will launch the relevant products on the mobile cloud platform and start the marketing campaign covering China’s express companies in May, 2022.

"Datasea’s enterprise-ready, unified 5G messaging product portfolio has been recognized by the operators and clients in China's Yangtze River Delta. Datasea leverages data analytics and provides personalized messaging based on clients’ profiles in different industries to help companies with brand promotion and boost sustainable marketing growth. At present, the company's 5G messaging business is primarily targeting China's Yangtze River Delta, which is the most developed economic region in China, gives birth to large amounts of small and medium-sized enterprises and has the most dynamic consumption power. With the rapid sales development and further expansion of services, we lay out the business plan to address the marketing needs in the whole country to achieve robust growth of 5G messaging business and revenue,” said Datasea CEO, Zhixin Liu.

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc., through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd., a digital technology company in China, engages in three converging and innovative industries: smart city, acoustic intelligence and 5G messaging. Datasea leverages facial recognition technology and other visual intelligence algorithms, combined with cutting-edge acoustic and non-visual intelligence algorithms, to provide smart city solutions that meet the security needs of residential communities, schools and commercial enterprises. Most recently, in response to the growing utilization of 5G technologies and the overall initiative to utilize Datasea’s technology capabilities to expand business coverage and revenue resources, Datasea has also strategically expanded business coverage to 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. Datasea has been certified as one of the High Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the company’s achievement in high technology products. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com. Datasea routinely posts important information on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," “objective” and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

