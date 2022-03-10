Doré Copper Reports More High-Grade Copper Results From 2021 Drilling Program at its Flagship Corner Bay Copper-Gold Project

English French

TORONTO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Doré Copper") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQX: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) announces additional high-grade copper results from the remaining holes of its 2021 drilling campaign at its flagship Corner Bay property, located in the Chibougamau mining camp, approximately 40 kilometers by road from Chibougamau, Québec.



The 2021 drilling program totaled 41,063 meters in 43 holes (including wedge holes). Doré Copper is reporting today the results from five of the remaining six holes of the program, which are further confirming the expansion of the deposit. These latest results will be included into an updated Mineral Resource estimate for Corner Bay for the preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) anticipated at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

High-Grade Drilling Highlights

Main Vein above dyke (Figure 1)

6.2 meters of 5.77% Cu, 0.51 g/t Au, 32.2 g/t Ag, and 1,373 ppm Mo (hole CB-21-50)

2.1 meters of 8.85% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au, 52.1 g/t Ag (hole CB-21-58)

3.7 meters of 8.61% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au, 56.5 g/t Ag (hole CB-21-60)

Ernest Mast, President and CEO of Doré Copper, commented, “We now have seven holes at the southern end of the upper part of the Main Vein with impressive high-grade copper intercepts that are exceeding the approximate 3% average copper grade of the deposit. Four of the seven holes are assaying greater than 8% copper. This very high-grade zone is now approximately 250 meters in length by 250 meters vertical and remains open down plunge. The addition of this zone and the recently announced zone connecting the Main Vein below the dyke to the Lower Deep Lens is expected to add at least 1 million tonne to the current high-grade mineral resources. Our 2022 infill drilling program of 45,000 meters at Corner Bay is underway with three rigs and is focusing on upgrading the Inferred Resource to Indicated Resource for the feasibility study that will commence after the completion of the PEA.”

Corner Bay Drilling Program

In the Main Vein above the dyke, today’s results (see above highlights) and previously announced high-grade intercepts of 3.9 meters of 8.03% Cu, 0.86 g/t Au, 42.1 g/t Ag, and 1,109 ppm Mo (hole CB-21-55); 4.2 meters of 6.18% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au, and 26.6 g/t Ag (hole CB-21-57); 3.7 meters of 9.41% Cu, 2.84 g/t Au, 36.5 g/t Ag, and 890 ppm Mo (hole CB-21-52); and 2.0 meters of 3.34% Cu and 15.6 g/t Ag (hole CB-21-53) have defined a very high-grade copper zone of approximately 250 meters of strike length by 250 meters of vertical depth (Figure 1 and Table 1). This high-grade zone overlaps with the upper part of the Main Vein below the dyke and is still open down plunge.

Two holes (CB-21-59 and 61) were drilled approximately 500 to 600 meters west of the Corner Bay Main Vein and did not intersect any significant mineralization. Assays are pending for hole CB-21-48, which is the deepest hole that targeted the Main Vein below the dyke. The hole intersected approximately 60% chalcopyrite over 1 meter.

The 2021 drilling program has successfully continued to expand the copper-gold mineralization at Corner Bay in three areas of the deposit (Figure 2), bringing the total strike length to over 1,100 metres.

Figure 1. Long section view of the Corner Bay Main Vein above the dyke.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d1d3b49-244f-4eb8-b97b-3546e2427b03

Figure 2. Isometric view of the entire Corner Bay deposit showing areas of expansion from drill results received since the October 2021 MRE. The diorite dyke bisects the deposit – Main Vein above and east of the dyke and Main Vein below and west of the dyke.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec4b27fb-b24c-453d-969b-365d243d4877

Table 1. Corner Bay Drill Assays Highlights from the 2021 Drill Program

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Width1

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) Zone CB-21-48 Assays Pending Main Vein below dyke CB-21-50 667.3 673.5 6.2 5.77 0.51 32.2 1,373 Main Vein above dyke CB-21-58 823.9 826.0 2.1 8.85 0.16 52.1 188 Main Vein above dyke CB-21-59 No significant mineralization Outside the deposit CB-21-60 759.5 763.2 3.7 8.61 0.16 56.5 141 Main Vein above dyke CB-21-61 No significant mineralization Outside the deposit

The true width of the structures intersected is estimated at approximately 55-60% of the downhole width.

Corner Bay Deposit

In the Mineral Resource estimate of October 6, 2021, the Corner Bay deposit contains an Indicated Resource of 2.66 Mt at 2.68% Cu and 0.26 g/t Au containing 157 million pounds of copper and 22,000 ounces of gold and an Inferred Resource of 4.54 Mt at 3.20% Cu and 0.27 g/t Au containing 320 million pounds of copper and 39,000 ounces of gold, based on a cut-off grade of 1.3% Cu and a copper price of US$3.75 per pound (refer to Technical Report dated November 10, 2021 )2.

The Corner Bay deposit is hosted by the intrusive Lac Doré Complex on the southern flank of the Chibougamau anticline. A regional north-northeastern diorite dyke also cuts the area. Several significant shear zones oriented north-south and northwest-southeast have been identified in the area. The Corner Bay area is characterized by copper porphyry style mineralization and by copper mineralization in shear zones commonly associated with dykes related to the Chibougamau Pluton.

Drilling and Quality Control

The Company is using Miikan Drilling as the drilling contractor. Miikan is a joint venture between Chibougamau Diamond Drilling Ltd., the First Nations community of Ouje-Bougoumou and the First Nations community of Mistissini both located in the Eeyou Istchee territory.

Sample preparation and analysis were done at AGAT Laboratories in Mississauga, Ontario. Samples were weighed, dried, crushed to 75% passing 2 mm, split to 250 g, and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were then fire assayed for Au (50 g) and 4 acid digest ICP-OES finish for 43 elements.

QA/QC is done in house by Doré Copper Geologists with oversight from the Exploration Manager. The check samples (blanks and standards – 4% of total samples with another 2% of core duplicates) that were inserted into the sample batches are verified against their certified values and are deemed a pass if they are within 3 standard deviations of the certified value. The duplicates are evaluated against each other to determine mineralization distribution (nugget). If there are large discrepancies in the check samples, then the entire batch is requested to be re-assayed.

Andrey Rinta, P.Geo., the Exploration Manager of the Corporation and a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Doré Copper Mining Corp.

Doré Copper Mining Corp. aims to be the next copper producer in Québec with an initial production target of +50 Mlbs of copper equivalent annually by implementing a hub-and spoke operation model with multiple high-grade copper-gold assets feeding its centralized 2,700 tonnes per day mill. The Corporation is expected to deliver a PEA at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and then initiate a feasibility study and permit applications.

The Corporation has consolidated a large land package in the prolific Lac Doré/Chibougamau and Joe Mann mining camps that has produced 1.6 billion pounds of copper and 4.4 million ounces of gold1. The land package includes 13 former producing mines, deposits and resource target areas within a 60-kilometre radius of the Corporation’s Copper Rand Mill.

For further information, please contact:

Ernest Mast Laurie Gaborit President and Chief Executive Officer Vice President, Investor Relations Phone: (416) 792-2229 Phone: (416) 219-2049 Email: emast@Dorécopper.com Email: lgaborit@Dorécopper.com

Visit: www.dorecopper.com

Sources for historic production figures: Economic Geology, v. 107, pp. 963–989 - Structural and Stratigraphic Controls on Magmatic, Volcanogenic, and Shear Zone-Hosted Mineralization in the Chapais-Chibougamau Mining Camp, Northeastern Abitibi, Canada by François Leclerc et al. (Lac Dore/Chibougamau mining camp) and NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Joe Mann Property dated January 11, 2016 by Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc. for Jessie Ressources Inc. (Joe Mann mine). The Technical Report on the Corner Bay-Devlin Property, Northwest Québec, Canada dated November 10, 2021 was prepared by Luke Evans, M.Sc., P.Eng. and Marie-Christine Gosselin, B.Sc., P.Geo., of SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., both “Independent Qualified Persons” as defined by NI 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to adding at least 1 million tonne to the current high-grade mineral resources; 2022 drilling plans include approximately 45,000 meters of infill drilling at Corner Bay; aiming to be the next copper producer in Québec with an initial production target of +50 Mlbs of copper equivalent annually; PEA at the end of Q1 2022; implementing a hub-and spoke operation model; and initiating a feasibility study and permit applications after the PEA.

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and ability of the Corporation to receive necessary regulatory approvals, and the plans, operations and prospects of the Corporation and its properties are forward-looking statements.

