More than 2/3rd of financial wellness programs are employer-sponsored. However, almost 1/3rd of them are provided by third-party providers such as those involved in retirement plan recordkeeping, where the employees themselves pay less than 19%. Disposable personal income per capita will increase when the growth in disposable income is greater than the growth in the population—revenues in the financial wellness benefit market increase when the real disposable personal income per capita rises.



The U.S. financial wellness benefits market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.71% during the forecast period 2022-2027



MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS



• Growing Role of Wellness Champions

• Increasing Growth in Early Wage Access

• Rising Penetration of Gig Economy in Us

• Hijack Of the Term Financial Wellness

• Rising Financial Wellness Incentives



U.S. FINANCIAL WELLNESS BENEFITS MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS



New players are entering the industry to fill this void, ramping up activity. For instance, Edukate addresses nine issues of employees who are tight on cash but might be working on purchasing a vehicle, managing credit to buying a home/estate planning, budgeting, or managing credit, among others. Workplace financial wellness programs in healthcare companies and systems have been going strong because the industry is specifically susceptible to disadvantageous outcomes due to workforce volatility in a system where reliable and consistent care is a priority.



Market Segmentation by Program



• Financial Planning

• Financial Education & Counseling

• Retirement Planning

• Debt Management

• Others



Market Segmentation by End-User



• Large Businesses

• Medium-Sized Businesses

• Small-Sized Businesses



Market Segmentation by Delivery



• One-On-One

• Online/Digital

• Group



Market Segmentation by Type



• Consumer Tools

• Employer Tools



Market Segmentation by Industry



• Healthcare

• Financial Services

• Education

• Manufacturing

• Public Sector

• Others



VENDOR ANALYSIS

Prudential Financial is one of the prominent players in the market. It has offered its services to clients such as Samsung and Cintas and has more than USD 1 trillion in assets under management. Mercer is a significant player in the US financial wellness market. It has 28,000 clients and impacts the life of 15 million people.



Prominent Vendors



• Prudential Financial

• Bank of America Merrill Lynch

• Virgin Pulse

• Mercer

• Financial Finesse



Other Prominent Vendors



• Aduro

• Ayco

• Beacon Health Options

• Best Money Moves

• BrightDime

• Brightside

• DHS Group

• Edukate

• Enrich Financial Wellness

• Even

• FlexWage

• Financial Fitness Group

• Financial Knowledge

• HealthCheck360

• Holberg Financial

• Health Advocate

• LearnLux

• Limeade

• Money Starts Here

• PayActiv

• Purchasing Power

• Ramsey Solutions

• Transamerica

• My Secure Advantage

• LifeCents

• Origin

• BrightPlan

• Savology

• Sqwire

• FinFit

• Pro Financial Health

• FutureFuel.io

• Salary Finance

• Social Finance (SoFi)

• GoPlan 101

• The Financial Gym



