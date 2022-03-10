Erik T. Bahr Appointed Chief Revenue Officer of TBK Bank, SSB

DALLAS, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) announced today the appointment of Erik T. Bahr as chief revenue officer of TBK Bank, SSB, member FDIC. In the newly created role, Bahr is responsible for driving go-to-market strategy, sales performance, client satisfaction, and overall operations of the sales channels and partnership for the bank’s transportation lines of business. Additionally, Bahr will improve the enterprise offering to its transportation clients and manage all activities associated with transportation-related revenue generation.



“The distinct solutions offered by our transportation lines of business enable our clients to achieve success,” said Aaron P. Graft, chief executive officer of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. “Our goal is to create greater value by delivering holistic solutions that enable our clients to integrate with and leverage our full product suite smoothly. Erik’s enterprise sales and leadership experience will allow us to deliver on this goal with focus and alignment, ultimately helping our customer triumph.”

Bahr has more than 25 years of experience in technology sales and leadership. He joined Triumph Business Capital, a subsidiary of TBK Bank, in early 2020 as executive vice president, where he led revenue production, partnerships and enterprise sales. Before Triumph, Bahr served as the regional president of Texas for Compass, Inc., a national technology-based real estate brokerage, where he oversaw the P&L for the Texas region and led a team of over 100 employees in the disciplines of sales, technology, finance, marketing, design, agent experience and operations. Prior to Compass, Bahr spent 11 years in business development and sales leadership roles in the Global Marketing division at Facebook, Inc. (Meta). In these roles, he worked with Fortune 500 companies to help with creative development, digital strategies, data and insights, and e-commerce efforts for their overall marketing executions on the Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms.

“Triumph has a very bright future as the premier name in the transportation payments and factoring space,” said Bahr. “I am passionate about understanding a customer’s ever-changing challenges and creating solutions that help solve those complex problems to drive growth and profitability for our partners. I’m excited to work together with the broader team to define our enterprise approach further and drive the next stage in our growth journey.”

About Triumph Bancorp, Inc.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, offering a diversified line of payments, factoring, and banking services. Triumph’s carrier payment platform, TriumphPay, connects brokers, shippers, factors, and carriers through technology aimed at helping each party successfully process, settlement, and manage carrier payments and drive growth. As a provider of invoice factoring solutions, Triumph Business Capital helps transportation businesses manage cash flow. Triumph’s banking subsidiary, TBK Bank, provides commercial and consumer banking products. Triumph also provides asset based lending and equipment financing solutions for small to mid-sized businesses through Triumph Commercial Finance and insurance solutions for the transportation industry through Triumph Insurance Group.

TBK Bank, SSB, member FDIC, is a subsidiary of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. TriumphPay is a division of TBK Bank, SSB. Advance Business Capital LLC d/b/a Triumph Business Capital is a subsidiary of TBK Bank, SSB. Triumph Commercial Finance is a division of TBK Bank, SSB. Triumph Insurance Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of TBK Bank, SSB.

