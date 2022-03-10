Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation Welcomes New Board Members

Bradenton, Fla., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Florida Cancer Specialists (FCS) Foundation has added three Florida residents to its Board of Directors, which includes physicians, community leaders and volunteers who take an active role in advancing the Foundation’s mission and effectiveness in serving adult cancer patients in need.

Praveen B. Reddy, MD, MCh, FAANS is a Fellowship-trained neuro-oncology, cerebrovascular and skull base surgeon, who currently serves as an attending neurosurgeon at Ocala Regional Medical Center and as Director of Neuro-Oncology at HCA North Florida. Dr. Reddy trained and practiced at the University of Minnesota prior to moving to Ocala in 2019.

Patsy Sanchez, a resident of Tallahassee, served the University of South Florida for over 20 years as Director of Diversity and Inclusion and Director for the USF Latino Scholarship Program. Throughout her career she has provided life-changing opportunities to uplift students and their families through higher education. She holds a master’s degree in Spanish Literature and a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from USF.

Marjan Zaun, a resident of Lakewood Ranch, serves as a Business Development Associate for Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, developing physician and community partnerships in the Sarasota and Bradenton area. After graduating from Northeastern University, she began her 25-year career in the medical industry as a licensed respiratory therapist and held positions at Massachusetts General Hospital and Massachusetts Eye and Ear.

The FCS Foundation provides financial assistance for non-medical living expenses to qualified cancer patients who are currently undergoing treatment in Florida, allowing them to focus on their treatment and recovery, rather than overdue bills.

“We are pleased to welcome these dynamic individuals to our Board,” said FCS Foundation Board Chairman Maen Hussein, MD. “Since its inception, the FCS Foundation has provided more than $9 million to assist thousands of individuals across Florida during one of the toughest journeys a person can face. The involvement and perspective of these distinguished community leaders will continue to strengthen our overall efforts and effectiveness.”

“We appreciate the generous volunteer service of our Board members who play such an active part in the success of our fundraising activities,” said FCS Foundation Executive Director Lynn Rasys. “They share our dedication to ensure that every qualified patient receives the assistance they need.”

About Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation

The Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation provides financial support to qualified adult cancer patients in the state of Florida for expenses such as rent or mortgage, car payments and utility bills. By giving patients peace of mind in knowing that their bills are being paid while they are undergoing treatment, the FCS Foundation allows them to concentrate on what really matters – fighting cancer.

Due to the generosity of the Florida Cancer Specialists physicians in covering all overhead expenses for the Foundation, 100% of donations received go directly toward paying the essential non-medical living expenses of an adult battling cancer.

The Foundation is a 501(3)(c) nonprofit organization located at 5985 Silver Falls Run, Suite 210, Bradenton, Florida 34211. Learn more about the FCS Foundation at: FCSF.org or call (941) 677.7181.

