Enzo Biochem to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets' Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

NEW YORK, NY, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, today announced that management will present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets' Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum, Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 3:00pm Eastern Time. The format will be a "fireside chat" discussion hosted by KeyBanc’s Research Analyst Paul Knight.

Hamid Erfanian, Chief Executive Officer and David Bench, Chief Financial Officer, will be scheduling virtual 1x1 meetings on March 22. If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting, please contact your KeyBanc representative.

A webcast of the presentation can be followed live via the following link:

Webcast Presentation Link –Click Here or please visit the “Upcoming Events” section within the “Investor Information” page of the Enzo Biochem website at www.enzo.com



About KeyBanc Capital Markets



About Enzo Biochem



Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem’s products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across a number of key enabling technologies.

For more information, please visit www.Enzo.com or follow Enzo Biochem on Twitter and

LinkedIn .

