Global Electronics & Electrical Licensing Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Electronics & Electrical Licensing Market is projected to grow at a high CAGR value from 2022 and 2027. The electronics & electrical licensing market is largely driven by the growing demand for complex electronic products, increased outsourcing of component manufacturing, adoption of new technologies, and exploration of new revenue models by manufacturers.







Key Market Insights

The growing number of electronic devices that are becoming available in the market and the variations in the products of different manufacturers have increased the need for protection against counterfeit products and theft of proprietary products

Technological developments have also played a crucial role in the growth of the electronics and electrical licensing market

Growing environmental regulations on products and their working, as well as power regulations in different regions and counties, have also increased the demand for electronics and electrical licensing services

The brick & mortar retailers segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the type of retailer

The electronic devices segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market based on the type of product

Nalpeiron, Hasbro, Telefunken Licenses GmbH, Westinghouse, Cartoon Network Enterprises, Nascar, Hilco Consumer Capital, Jarden Corporation, Hewlett-Packard, The Lego Group, Plaroid, The Sharper Image, Hamilton Beach Brands, Global Icons, Moda Licensing, Technicolor, HDMI Licensing LLC, Orrick, DivX, PE Electronics Ltd, GitHub, KPPB LLP, Westinghouse Electric Private Limited, WiTricity, BBE Sound, MeitY, Clari-Fi, 3G, Muir Patent Law, VoltsUp Technologies Inc., HPO USA, and Avanci Licensing, among others are the key players in the electronics & electrical licensing market





Type of Retailer Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Brick & Mortar Retailer

Online Retailer

Type of Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Electronic Devices

Home Appliances

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





