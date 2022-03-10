Global Electronics & Electrical Licensing Market Size

Nalpeiron, Hasbro, Telefunken Licenses GmbH, Westinghouse, Cartoon Network Enterprises, Nascar, Hilco Consumer Capital, Jarden Corporation, Hewlett-Packard, The Lego Group, Plaroid, The Sharper Image, Hamilton Beach Brands, Global Icons, Moda Licensing, Technicolor, HDMI Licensing LLC, Orrick, DivX, PE Electronics Ltd, GitHub, KPPB LLP, Westinghouse Electric Private Limited, WiTricity, BBE Sound, MeitY, Clari-Fi, 3G, Muir Patent Law, VoltsUp Technologies Inc., HPO USA, and Avanci Licensing, among others are the key players in the electronics & electrical licensing market.

Brooklyn, New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Electronics & Electrical Licensing Market is projected to grow at a high CAGR value from 2022 and 2027. The electronics & electrical licensing market is largely driven by the growing demand for complex electronic products, increased outsourcing of component manufacturing, adoption of new technologies, and exploration of new revenue models by manufacturers.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Electronics & Electrical Licensing Market - Forecast to 2027


Key Market Insights

  • The growing number of electronic devices that are becoming available in the market and the variations in the products of different manufacturers have increased the need for protection against counterfeit products and theft of proprietary products
  • Technological developments have also played a crucial role in the growth of the electronics and electrical licensing market
  • Growing environmental regulations on products and their working, as well as power regulations in different regions and counties, have also increased the demand for electronics and electrical licensing services
  • The brick & mortar retailers segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the type of retailer
  • The electronic devices segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market based on the type of product
Type of Retailer Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

  • Brick & Mortar Retailer
  • Online Retailer

Type of Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

  • Electronic Devices
  • Home Appliances

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

