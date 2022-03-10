New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Smart Bathroom Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244059/?utm_source=GNW

Due to the increasing luxury lifestyles, there is a rise in the construction of smart homes, which leads to the installation of smart bathrooms.



U.S. smart bathroom market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.48% during 2022-2027.



MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS



• Growing Home Renovation Market in US

• Increasing Adoption of Smart Homes

• Development of Next-Generation Smart Airports



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



The smart faucet segment is expected to witness an absolute growth of over 90% by the end of 2027. The hospitality industry in the US is growing at a significant rate, and the demand for smart bathrooms in this sector is rising considerably. Hotels are majorly focusing on providing a beautiful appearance and aesthetics to the rooms; hence, a significant number of smart bathroom products are being installed in the hospitality sector.



Market Segmentation by Product



• Smart Toilets

• Smart Soap Dispenser

• Smart Faucet

• Smart Shower

• Smart Tubs

• Smart Hand Dryers

• Others



Market Segmentation by End-User



• Commercial

• Residential



Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



• Online

• Offline



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The majority of the population in the country is tech-savvy and is aware of the various benefits of the latest technologies and smart products in terms of convenience and aesthetics. Therefore, the adoption rate of smart products is high in the country. The demand for smart bathrooms is being driven by various sectors such as residential and commercial construction, hospitality, and more.



VENDOR ANALYSIS

The US smart bathrooms market is highly competitive due to the presence of many large and small vendors. Many players are focusing on developing innovative products and investing in R&D initiatives to expand their product portfolios. Although established players dominate the market, there are tremendous growth opportunities for new entrants that produce low-cost products to target the developing end-markets.



Key Vendors



• Jaguar

• CERA Sanitaryware

• Lixil

• Masco



Other Prominent Vendors



• Kohler

• Bradley Corporation

• Cleveland Faucet Group

• Jacuzzi

• Novellini

• Spectrum Brands

• Roca

• Sloan Valve

• TOTO

• Fortune Brands

• Duravit

• Gerber



THE REPORT INCLUDES:



1. The analysis of the US Smart Bathrooms Market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the US Smart Bathrooms Market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the US Smart Bathrooms Market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244059/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________