Robotic Assistance Devices Announces ‘RAD Light My Way’ an Integrated Facility and Campus Safety Application

Detroit, Michigan, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has formally released RAD Light My Way™, the first of its kind facility and campus safety solution where users can control the lighting and security conditions of their environment.



“With RAD Light My Way, consumers whether they’re employees in a corporate office building, or students on a college campus can take control of their immediate safety surroundings while outdoors, especially at night,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “For years RAD has been producing remarkable security solutions based on our advanced artificial intelligence technologies, and corporate clients have benefited from the enhanced security and low cost they deliver.”

RAD Light My Way offers property management and campus security professionals a new and better way to address security. This breakthrough solution puts the power of security in the hands of employees, faculty, and students through the combination of affordable, smart, interactive technologies, a mobile app, and live remote monitoring and response services.

The facility management industry has taken notice. RAD Light My Way is the winner of the 2021 Best Workplace Experience Award, part of CBRE’s annual Supplier Innovation Challenge.

“We’re seeing that students and faculty members on college campuses want to be more empowered over how their security and safety is implemented,” said Michael Martin, CEO at Circadian Risk, a company which provides tools for risk analysis to optimize for risk solutions and help with OSHA, ISO, and unlimited compliance, threat, and hazard scenarios. “RAD Light My Way will certainly give end-users the peace of mind that’s often absent from outdated security systems,” Martin concluded.

The foundation of RAD Light My Way is RAD’s suite of artificial intelligence-driven security robotic devices. Each features a combination of high-resolution cameras, human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, lights, sirens, and two-way communication with remote monitoring security personnel. Units are available in several form-factors: tower, wall-mounted panel, overhead device, and rugged, autonomous 4-wheeled mobile robot. These devices have already proven effective at performing many of the same tasks as onsite human guards. They deter the occurrence of crime, identify security threats, provide autonomous and human-assisted remote response, and provide “eyewitness” documentation of events via high-resolution, recorded video. Remotely monitoring personnel receive alerts whenever a device senses the motion of a human or vehicle.

“RAD Light My Way is a fantastic integration of technology that solves many parking lot security issues,” commented Jeffrey A. Slotnick, CPP, PSP, President of Setracon Enterprise Security Risk Management Services. “Almost every one of my clients has parking facilities. In the Pacific Northwest, we have short days and long nights in the winter, and often it is dark by 3:30 pm. I have spoken with many employees at various organizations. A primary concern is going from their workspace's protected environment and out to the unprotected parking lot. It’s a cost-effective solution to a well-known problem and one I am recommending to any of my clients with parking lots.”

RAD Light My Way will be on display at ISC West, March 22-25 in Las Vegas, in RAD’s booth #31053.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

