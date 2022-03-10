Franklin Mining Acquires New Technology to Increase Production, Output while Mining

Carson City, NV, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Mining, Inc. (OTC Pink: FMNJ) has signed a Joint Venture agreement with Meteor Minerals, a Chilean company, to use their Mineral Nanotechnology in both gold and lithium mining.

Meteor Minerals is a private producer of Nanotechnology, an eco-friendly biological process that maximizes output when compared to traditional mining. This process can be used for mining gold, silver, lithium, iron, nickel and more. While Franklin Mining will be one of the first mining companies to have access to this process, Nanotechnology has previously been used successfully by one other mining company.

Nanotechnology allows mining companies to recover valuable minerals that would otherwise be discarded as waste. A further explanation of how this process works was outlined by Liam Crtichley for Nano Magazine: “There has been a method that has been trialled in academia to isolate gold from crude sources. The method could be important if it gains commercial traction, as it would enable gold to be extracted without the need for using toxic chemicals (which is the standard process at the moment). The method trialled uses needles composed of nanosized supramolecular wires and can isolate gold from practically any medium. This has laid the foundations for something that could be synthesized commercially, as the synthesis process is relatively quick.”

