Structural Adhesives Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027

The structural adhesives market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.59% during the period 2022–2027.



MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS



• Growing Demand from the Aerospace Industry

• Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles



GLOBAL STRUCTURAL ADHESIVES MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS



Water-based technology adhesives are expected to project an absolute growth of over 56% from 2021 to 2027



Market Segmentation by Resin



• Acrylic

• Epoxy

• Polyurethane

• Cyanoacrylate

• Others



Market Segmentation by Technology



• Water-Based

• Solvent-Based

• Others



Market Segmentation by Substrates



• Composite

• Metal

• Wood

• Plastic

• Others



Market Segmentation by End-Users



• Building and Construction

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Electrical and Electronics

• Wind Energy

• Marine

• Medical Devices

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In 2021, Europe was the second-largest consumer market for structural adhesives. The significant presence of global automotive manufacturers and the electronics industry is driving the demand for structural adhesives in the region



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Turkey

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Indonesia

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

• Middle East and Africa

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa



VENDOR ANALYSIS

The parameters on which vendors are competing in the structural adhesives market are product portfolio, quality of the product, geographical presence, brand image, cost differentiation, and others.



Prominent Vendors



• 3M

• Henkel

• Sika

• B. Fuller

• Arkema (Bostik)



Other Prominent Vendors



• Ashland

• Dow Chemical Company

• Huntsman International

• Dymax

• Beacon adhesives

• PPG industries

• Parker Lord

• Infinity Bond

• Chemence

• Mapei

• DuPont

• Masterbond

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• ITW Performance Polymers

• Uniseal

• Delo

• Soudal Group

• Scott Bader

• Parson Adhesives

• Panacol-Elosol-Gmbh

• Staloc



