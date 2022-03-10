New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Structural Adhesives Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244056/?utm_source=GNW
The structural adhesives market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.59% during the period 2022–2027.
MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS
• Growing Demand from the Aerospace Industry
• Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles
GLOBAL STRUCTURAL ADHESIVES MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS
Water-based technology adhesives are expected to project an absolute growth of over 56% from 2021 to 2027
Market Segmentation by Resin
• Acrylic
• Epoxy
• Polyurethane
• Cyanoacrylate
• Others
Market Segmentation by Technology
• Water-Based
• Solvent-Based
• Others
Market Segmentation by Substrates
• Composite
• Metal
• Wood
• Plastic
• Others
Market Segmentation by End-Users
• Building and Construction
• Automotive
• Aerospace
• Electrical and Electronics
• Wind Energy
• Marine
• Medical Devices
• Others
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
In 2021, Europe was the second-largest consumer market for structural adhesives. The significant presence of global automotive manufacturers and the electronics industry is driving the demand for structural adhesives in the region
Market Segmentation by Geography
• North America
o US
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o France
o Italy
o Russia
o Turkey
• APAC
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Indonesia
• Latin America
o Mexico
o Brazil
• Middle East and Africa
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
VENDOR ANALYSIS
The parameters on which vendors are competing in the structural adhesives market are product portfolio, quality of the product, geographical presence, brand image, cost differentiation, and others.
Prominent Vendors
• 3M
• Henkel
• Sika
• B. Fuller
• Arkema (Bostik)
Other Prominent Vendors
• Ashland
• Dow Chemical Company
• Huntsman International
• Dymax
• Beacon adhesives
• PPG industries
• Parker Lord
• Infinity Bond
• Chemence
• Mapei
• DuPont
• Masterbond
• Akzo Nobel N.V.
• ITW Performance Polymers
• Uniseal
• Delo
• Soudal Group
• Scott Bader
• Parson Adhesives
• Panacol-Elosol-Gmbh
• Staloc
THE REPORT INCLUDES:
1. The analysis of global Structural Adhesives market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global Structural Adhesives market.
3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Structural Adhesives market.
5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244056/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Structural Adhesives Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Structural Adhesives Market Report. The growth of the market can be amplified by the increasing use of structural adhesives across numerous industries of aerospace, automotive, wind energy, building & construction, and medical devices due to their durability, weight reduction, load-bearing capacity, and aesthetic improvements.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Structural Adhesives Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244056/?utm_source=GNW