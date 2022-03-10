DRIVEN Trading Giving Away an NFT-Wrapped McLaren at Their Launch Event in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRIVEN Trading, an online education company focused on teaching people life-impacting skills like trading, business and mindset development, is making a splash in the industry hosting its launch event at Bally's Las Vegas on April 1 with its first-ever NFT drop happening Saturday morning during the event.

Event-goers will gain early access to minting 1,000 of the 5,000 NFTs being released by the company. DRIVEN's NFTs come packed with value, with over $1 million in perks associated with these NFTs, including luxury items like Rolexes and a brand-new NFT-wrapped McLaren 720s.

As a part of DRIVEN's two-day launch event, Cory Kromray, CEO of DRIVEN, welcomes his team of professional traders to the stage with him on Friday to share the vision of the company and its trading education platform, live trading rooms, signals and automation APP.

Saturday morning, DRIVEN will have CEO Cory Kromray, CMO Livia Fisher-Kane and Crypto Educator Noah Defraties announce the NFT drop and allow registered attendees access to the first 1,000 NFTs, subsequently opening up another 2,000 to all of DRIVEN's global members with phase 3 of the NFT drop reaching OpenSea with its final 2,000 NFTs.

"The value of the art alone exceeds the cost of these NFTs," says Livia Fisher-Kane, the corporate brand developer behind DRIVEN. "But the collaboration between DRIVEN NFTs and DRIVEN Experiences turns these NFTs into ultra-rare keys to ultra-luxury, ultra-exclusive experiences, both in the real world and in the metaworld, adding an unbelievable amount of value to each DRIVEN NFT."

"We are so excited for this event and the NFT drop. We want to show the world what our members already know — that DRIVEN is here to make an impact and that the amount of value that DRIVEN brings into anything we do will always be unprecedented," CEO Cory Kromray states.

The DRIVEN Vegas Experience will also mark the launch of DRIVEN's affiliate program welcoming its global leaders and their organizations from all over the world. "This launch marks the beginning of a global force in trading education. The system behind our affiliate program counts with state-of-the-art technology that will support our leaders building huge global teams with an amazing set of tools focusing on scalability and user experience. And it's everything we envisioned for the growth of our company," explains DRIVEN's COO Gary Engels.

For anyone wanting to learn more about DRIVEN, the company is currently offering a completely free trial of its online trading academy until March 31. Anyone can start their free trial at www.driventradingacademy.com and access DRIVEN's entire on-demand trading courses on FOREX, Crypto, Futures, Options, Indices and Stocks, and gain access to its live trading rooms and signals app.

Members of the press are welcome to contact CMO Livia Fisher-Kane at livia@driventrading.com and inquire about press access to the event.

DRIVEN Vegas Experience happens at Bally's Las Vegas, April 1-2, 2022.

Related Images











Image 1: DRIVEN Vegas Experience will happen at Bally's Las Vegas





DRIVEN Trading launch event at Bally's Las Vegas April 1-2.

















Image 2: DRIVEN NFT Drop will give away a brand-new McLaren





DRIVEN Trading's first NFT Drop will have 5,000 NFTs and over $1 million in perks.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment