The orthopedic braces and supports market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.77% during the forecast period.



MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS



Increasing Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases

Popularity Of Online and Retail Channels for Orthopedic Braces



GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC BRACES AND SUPPORTS MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS



Based on product, KBS accounted for the highest revenue share of over 36% in the global orthopedic braces & supports market in 2021

Based on distribution channel, SOOC accounted for the largest revenue share of nearly 38% in the global orthopedic braces & supports market in 2021



Segmentation by Product



• Knee Braces & Supports (KBS)

• Foot & Ankle Braces & Supports (FABS)

• Spine, Neck & Hip Braces & Supports (SNHBS)

• Hand Braces & Supports (HBS)



Segmentation by Type



• Soft & Elastic

• Hard & Rigid

• Hinged



Segmentation by Application



• Treatment & Post–Operative Rehabilitation (TPOR)

• Preventive Care & Compression Therapy (PCCT)



Segmentation by Distribution Channel



• Speciality Orthotic & Orthopedic Clinics (SOOC)

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Offline Pharmacies & Retailer (OPR)

• E-Commerce



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2021, North America dominated the orthopedic braces & supports market with the highest share.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa



VENDOR ANALYSIS

The global orthopedic braces & supports market is characterized by the presence of many international, regional, and local vendors.



Key Vendors



• Breg

• Colfax

• DeRoyal Industries

• Bauerfeind

• Ottobock

• Össur

• Tynor Orthotics Private Limited (Tynor)



Other Prominent Vendors



• 3M

• Advanced Orthopaedics

• ALCARE

• ORTEC

• Frank Stubbs Company

• McDavid

• Weber Orthopedic LP. DBA Hely & Weber

• Medi

• Thuasne Group

• Mueller Sports Medicine

• Trulife

• Dynatronics

• Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R)

• Orthosys

• UNITED MEDICARE

• Elite Orthopaedics

• Anatomical Concepts

• Allard USA

• Hebei Denovo Medical Device Company

• Vissco Rehabilitation Aids

• BraceAbility



THE REPORT INCLUDES:



1. The analysis of global orthopedic braces & supports market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global orthopedic braces & supports market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the orthopedic braces & supports market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

