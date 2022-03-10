New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mortuary Cabinets Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244052/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, increasing awareness for adopting mortuary cabinets and rising demand for research related to cancer and forensic science are also driving the market. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mortuary equipment such as mortuary cabinets or chambers to store dead bodies has also witnessed a high shortage.



The mortuary cabinets market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.92% during 2022-2027.



MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS



• The rising trend of organ & body donations

• Advancement of post-mortem imaging methods

• Growing need for oversized mortuary cabinets



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



The global mortuary cabinets market by type is segmented into multiple bodies and single body. Multiple bodies expect to observe the highest incremental growth of $55.15 million during the forecast period. There are two types of mortuary cabinets based on temperatures - negative and positive temperature mortuary cabinets. The negative mortuary cabinets is likely to observe the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.



VENDOR ANALYSIS

Players dominating the global mortuary cabinets include Affordable Funeral Supply, ALVO, AnatHomic Solutions, Angelantoni Life Science, Bally Refrigeration Boxes, Barber Medical, Bionics Scientific Technologies, Blue Star, and many others. In addition, less stringent government regulations, availability of raw materials, and cooling systems are helping these vendors in the manufacture of mortuary cabinets.



Prominent Vendors



• Affordable Funeral Supply

• Alvo

• AnatHomic Solutions

• Angelantoni Life Science

• Bally Refrigeration Boxes

• Barber Medical

• Bionics Scientific Technologies

• Blue Star

• C.F. di Ciro Fiocchetti & C. s.n.c

• CEABIS

• COMFIT srl

• Deluxe Scientific Surgico

• EIHF Isofroid

• EVERmed

• Flexmort

• FRIMA Concept

• H.L. Scientific Industries

• HYGECO

• Ice Make Refrigeration

• Jiangsu Rooe Medical Technology

• Kenyon Group

• KUGEL medical GmbH & Co. KG

• Labtronixed

• LEEC

• Matachana Group

• MEDIS Medical Technology

• Mixta Medical

• Mopec

• Morquip Maintenance

• Mortech Manufacturing

• PL Tandon & Co

• SKMortech

• SM Scientific Instruments

• Span Surgical

• Spire Automation and Innovation India

• Spire Integrated Solutions

• Stericox India Private Limited

• Thalheimer Kühlung

• Trufrost Cooling

• UFSK INTERNATIONAL GmbH & Co. KG



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The global mortuary cabinets market is segmented into five regions - Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global mortuary cabinets market during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada



• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain



• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea



• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina



• Middle East and Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa



THE REPORT INCLUDES:



1. The analysis of the Global Mortuary Cabinets market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Global Mortuary Cabinets market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Mortuary Cabinets market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244052/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________