Sodexo and University Hospitals Expand and Extend Their Partnership

Gaithersburg, Md., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a food and facilities management company, announced today the expansion and extension of Sodexo’s largest integrated services healthcare client in the U.S., University Hospitals (UH). Sodexo provides UH with a breadth of services including patient nutrition and retail food (UH’s cafeterias, Wolfgang Puck’s at UHCMC, and coffee kiosks such as Einstein’s), facilities and construction management, and healthcare technology management.

“Sodexo is proud to be a trusted partner to University Hospitals Health System,” said Stuart Winters, CEO, Healthcare, North America, Sodexo. “Our organizations’ values are very much aligned and as a result, we’re able to work seamlessly as a team with the benefit of patients and staff top of mind.”

“We continue to value our partnership with Sodexo and all that they offer to University Hospitals Health System,” said Tom Snowberger, Chief Administrative Officer of UH. “This was a highly competitive RFP process where Sodexo was not only able to demonstrate their strengths as a partner but build on them as well.”

Over the last six years, Sodexo has saved UH approximately $65 million, delivering on the company’s initial promise to create exceptional financial and operational results. The renewed contract between Sodexo and UH anticipates an 11-year relationship, during which Sodexo will employ 180 people across six areas of service. In the coming years, Sodexo and UH plan to renovate the retail and cafeteria space at UH Cleveland Medical Center as well as complete an engineering study of the health system’s acute care campuses.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 56 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, government, Sodexo Live! and other environments daily. The company employs 125,000 people at thousands of sites in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $20B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity, equity, inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2021, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation mobilized more than 11,000 volunteers to distribute 1.8 million meals to help 2.5 million children and adults meet their immediate food needs. Since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed $38 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 23 hospitals (including 5 joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.