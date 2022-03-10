Global AI-enabled Cybersecurity Chip-Set Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global AI-enabled Cybersecurity Chip-Set Market will grow at a CAGR value of 42.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. The global AI-enabled cybersecurity chip-set market is expected to propel rapidly during the forecast period mainly due to the factors, such as rapidly rising adoption of IoT and increasing purchase and sale of a wide range of connected devices in all sectors (especially healthcare), rising cases of cyber malware and cyber threats, increasing demand for data management, and increasing need for advanced level threat mitigation and network threat analysis.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global AI-enabled Cybersecurity Chip-Set Market - Forecast to 2027”





Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the malware detection segment is expected to grow the fastest in the market from 2022 to 2027

The machine learning segment is expected to be the largest segment in the market from 2022 to 2027 as per the technology segmentation

According to a recent publication by the security giant McAfee, the global capital loss due to increasing cybercrime rate, is exceeded to over USD 1 trillion. This was an increase of more than 50% since 2018

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global AI-enabled cybersecurity chip-set market from 2022 to 2027

Fortinet, Sophos, Symantec, Check Point, FireEye, Cynet, Vectra AI, DarkTrace, CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, BrainChip, Tessian, Versi, and Palo Alto Networks, among others are the key players in the AI-enabled cybersecurity chip-set market.





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)



Network Threat Analysis

Malware Detection

Security Analyst Augmentation

Threat Mitigation

Other Applications



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-aware Computing

Computer Vision

Predictive Analysis



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





