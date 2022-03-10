New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East Pump Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244051/?utm_source=GNW

The considerable surge in the pace of infrastructural development is expected to propel the growth of the regional market.



The Middle East pump market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.33%.



MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS



• Depleting Groundwater Levels

• Growing Agriculture Sector

• Surge in Infrastructure Development Projects



MIDDLE EAST PUMP MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS



Based on product, the market is segmented into centrifugal pumps, reciprocating pumps, and rotary pumps. In 2021, the centrifugal pump segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of nearly 70%. The agricultural segment of the market is driven by developments such as Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), which aims to replace 20 million BEE star-rated energy-efficient agricultural pumps with grid-connected pump sets.



Market Segmentation by Product



• Centrifugal Pumps

o Single-Stage

o Multi-Stage

o Submersible

o Turbine

• Reciprocating Pumps

o Piston

o Diaphragm

• Rotary Pumps

o Gear

o Lobe

o Peristaltic

o Vane



Market Segmentation by End-User



• Industrial

o Oil & Gas

o Water & Wastewater

o Food & Beverage

o Chemical

o Power

o Mining

o Pharmaceutical

o Others

• Agricultural

• Commercial

• Residential



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In 2021, several countries in the Middle East announced an investment of about $3 billion on pump systems. The rising applications of pumps in various end-use industries, such as oil & gas, mining, agriculture, domestic, manufacturing, and municipal water, is a major growth driver for the market. In addition, the surge in infrastructural development projects is expected to propel market growth.



Market Segmentation by Country



• Saudi Arabia

• Turkey

• UAE

• Rest of Middle East



VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors are actively investing in R&D initiatives to develop fundamental technologies to improve their core product technology and gain a competitive edge in the Middle East pumps market. The ability to use product portfolios, solutions, and services to meet customer requirements serves as a key competitive strength in the Middle East pumps market.



Key Vendors



• Alfa Laval

• Wilo

• Xylem

• The Weir Group

• Torishima

• Sulzer

• SPX FLOW

• KSB

• Kirloskar Brothers

• Franklin Electric

• Flowserve

• DESMI

• CIRCOR

• Baker Hughes

• Arian Pumps

• Masdaf

• Norm Hydrophore Pump

• Sempa

• Sumak Pumps

• Vesta Pump

• Vansan

• Samsun Makina Sanayi

• Sahinler Submersible Pump

• PUMPPORT

• Jetox Pumps



THE REPORT INCLUDES:



1. The analysis of middle east pump market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the middle east pump market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the middle east pump market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

