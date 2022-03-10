GoTo Announces Partner Award Winners at North America Partner Summit

BOSTON, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoTo, previously LogMeIn, a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions such as GoTo Connect, GoTo Resolve and Rescue, today announced the winners recognized as top partners at the company’s North America Partner and Global System Integrators (GSI) Summit. As businesses continue to support long-term flexible work, the right technology has become essential to support increased collaboration and communications for our customers. The event celebrated partners for their contribution in empowering that change and facilitating GoTo’s customers' continued shift to secure flexible work environments.



GoTo’s Partner Summit Awards recognized North American partners selling unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) products, GoTo Connect and GoTo Contact Center. The winners were selected based on 2021 sales performance and were awarded to top partners who were able to consistently identify and collaborate with customers who benefitted from the full range of GoTo communications and collaboration solutions to continue making IT easy, anywhere.



“Today’s working environment has changed the way we sell and serve our customers. Our partners have played a critical role in this evolution, and we are thrilled to honor the hard work of our top partners at this year’s North America Partner Summit,” said Patrick McCue, Vice President of Global Partners, GoTo. “We look forward to continuing to build these relationships as we continue to evolve our partner program to better serve our growing ecosystem of partners around the globe.”



2021 North American Partner Winners:

Top Technology Services Brokerage: Telarus

Top New Partner of the Year: Davis & Hanley Network Solutions

Top Performer: OneTel Holdings, LLC

Top Vertical Specialist: Call Box

Top GoTo Connect Deal: OneTel Holdings, LLC

GoTo Contact Center Pro: Select Communications

Top Performer, Canada: blueC 802 Inc.

Top Performer, Central Region: TierOne Solutions

Top Performer, East Region: SHI International Corp.

Top Performer, West Region: OneTel Holdings, LLC

Core Value Awards Move Fast: Communications Technology, Inc. Think Big: Sharp Business Systems Be Real: First Call Communications Keep Growing: Henry Schein One





2021 GSI Winners:

Rescue GSI New Partner of the Year: HCL Technologies

GSI Top Performer of the Year: Wipro Limited

GSI Remote Support Partner of the Year: Cognizant Technology Solutions

GSI Partner of the Year: Tata Consultancy Services

For more information about GoTo’s current partner program, please visit: www.goto.com/partners.

About GoTo

GoTo’s flexible-work software – including GoTo Connect, GoTo Resolve, Rescue, Central, and more – is built for small and midsize business IT departments, but powerful enough for the enterprise. GoTo software is designed to support end-users' unified communications & collaboration (UCC) and IT management & support needs, and nearly 800K customers contribute to the more than 1 billion people joining meetings, classes, and webinars through GoTo’s UCC products, and half a billion connections on the company's remote access and support tools. By building its secure, easy-to-use software, GoTo is committed to ensuring the time at work is well spent so that time outside of work is better spent. With over 3,000 global employees and over $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company’s physical headquarters is in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional offices and thousands of home offices in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and beyond.

Media Contact

Jen Mathews

press@goto.com