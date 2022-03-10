Recognized Business Executive Chris Crawford Joins The True Life Companies as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

DENVER, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENVER, CO – Chris Crawford, a veteran executive with an extensive career leading businesses to identify and realize the drivers of shareholder value, has joined real estate investment and development firm The True Life Companies (TTLC) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Crawford previously led ClearPath Advisors, a management consulting, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) firm he founded in 2000. In his new roles at TTLC, he will combine his expertise in scaling growing companies with a focus on developing brand strength and extending operational excellence throughout the organization.

“This is an ideal time for me to join The True Life Companies. TTLC is at a point in its trajectory with all the elements in place to expand quickly and efficiently, both in terms of scale and scope,” said Crawford. “With the inventory of existing homes at historic lows, our mission to provide developed sites to both our sister company, Homes Built for America, as well as to some of the country’s leading home builders, has never been more crucial.”

While at ClearPath, Crawford advised more than 500 companies, and was instrumental in 185 M&A transactions, earning the firm an enviable 93-percent client retention rate in the process. In 2020, Crawford and his ClearPath team focused on helping struggling businesses refocus their resources to survive and thrive beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to founding ClearPath, Crawford enjoyed a 20-year business career which included leadership roles at outdoor clothing leader The North Face, where he served as CFO and VP of Operations, and the Canadian firm CFM-Majestic, which he led as Chief Administrative Officer (CA) and Operational CFO. He also served as CFO and In-House Legal Counsel for Vermont Casting, during which time the company emerged from near-bankruptcy, nearly doubled its sales and was subsequently acquired by CFM-Majestic.

Crawford obtained his CPA after working for Arthur Anderson in Los Angeles, his Juris Doctorate (JD) from Lewis & Clark Law School in Portland, OR, and a B.A. in Business Administration and Accounting from California State University, Northridge.

“The True Life Companies is extremely pleased to have a leader with Chris Crawford’s vast experience in various business sectors join the team,” said Scott Clark, CEO of TTLC. “Given the insatiable demand for new homes and his great success in growing firms to their next stage, we’re looking forward to TTLC expanding its leadership role to provide unique and creative solutions for much-needed attainable housing in the years ahead.”

A long-time resident of Pleasanton, CA, Crawford has relocated to the Denver region. When not engaged in his work, he enjoys spending time with his two daughters and participating in a range of philanthropic endeavors. He is Treasurer and Board Member for Teen Esteem, a non-profit operating through public and private schools in the Bay Area to help kids increase self-respect and establish goals. He also enjoys working to raise funds for the National MS Society and other philanthropic organizations serving the most vulnerable.

The True Life Companies is composed of a team of highly successful residential real estate professionals who work together with property owners, municipalities, and local stakeholders to address the need for critically-needed attainable housing solutions in our metro regions. TTLC seeks to establish new housing options in high-demand markets based on insightful research, innovative planning, and creative collaboration. TTLC is headquartered in Denver, CO with offices in San Ramon, Sacramento, and Costa Mesa, CA.

For more information on TTLC's portfolio, including their active properties, visit www.TheTrueLifeCompanies.com or visit www.facebook.com/thetruelifecompanies.

