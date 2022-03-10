Valiant Integrated Services Welcomes David Beltran as Senior Director of Programs for Training and Readiness

HERNDON, Va., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiant Integrated Services, a leading government services provider empowering missions for the U.S. government and its international partners, today announced the appointment of David Beltran as the company’s Senior Director of Programs for Training and Readiness. With over 40 years of experience in the defense industry, Beltran will help ensure best-in-class service delivery while maximizing project success in Valiant’s Training and Readiness business unit.



“At Valiant, we understand that customer success comes from strategic operations, experience, and dedication. Dave’s extensive track record in high-pressure environments and experience in global defense operations and training will enable Valiant to continue creating organizational agility and a growth mindset to capitalize on future opportunities in today’s changing marketplace,” said Hector Alvarez, Valiant’s General Manager and senior vice president of Valiant’s Training and Readiness business unit.

“Valiant has been the perfect fit for me since joining the organization, and I am thrilled to be part of a team that focuses on excellence, integrity, and innovation as their core values,” Beltran said. “I look forward to working with the talented Valiant team to develop and implement the leadership team’s vision, enhance processes that build employee and enterprise value, and build on Valiant’s impressive training legacy to continue to grow the company.”

Valiant’s real-world training offerings enable readiness to take on the world’s toughest challenges. The company is built on more than 60 years of experience developing both immersive and simulation-based solutions to replicate real-life and extreme environments that prepare the warfighters of today for the challenges of tomorrow. Further, Valiant delivers advanced learning solutions that elevate mission performance for every U.S. military and National Guard branch, the Reserves, and multiple global partners.

About Valiant

Valiant empowers the world’s most critical missions by training, equipping, protecting, sustaining, and supporting those who serve. Valiant’s 5,000 employees enable government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and disaster response teams to complete their missions efficiently and effectively in some of the most complex environments worldwide. Valiant is based in Herndon, Va. and deploys expertise for customers in the areas of Training, Simulation, and Readiness; Engineering and Analysis; Logistics and Sustainment; Mission and Contingency Operations; Operations, Maintenance, and Management; and Program Management. For more information, visit www.onevaliant.com, and follow Valiant on LinkedIn or Facebook.

