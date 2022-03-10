LIT FOR SEL Celebrates the Third Annual International Social-Emotional Learning Day: Building Bonds, Reimagining Community With Education 4 All Now

CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 11, 2022, LIT FOR SEL and Education 4 All Now will join communities across the globe to celebrate the importance of social-emotional learning (SEL) on the third annual International SEL Day centered around Building Bonds, Reimagining Community. LIT FOR SEL is a group of authors who see the importance of addressing social-emotional learning through literature. The authors live in Illinois, Alabama, California, Georgia, North Carolina, Nebraska, Texas, and Florida.

The authors that represent LIT FOR SEL have written books that include moving of military families, scary and stinky dinosaur, accepting differences, friendships, a self journal for teens, emotions journal for elementary children, change, COVID-19, varying emotions from losing their cool to holding their head up. Studies show that SEL delivers long-term improvements in skills, behavior, and academic performance while reducing anxiety, depression, and substance abuse. SEL competencies are also critically important for long-term success in today's economy (casel.org).

A 2017 research study finds that SEL programs benefit children for months and even years. There were 82 different programs reviewed with 38 of them outside of the United States. There were 97,000-plus involved in the study, ranging from kindergarten through the middle grades. The impact lasted from six months to 18 years according to CASEL (casel.org).

Authors that represent LIT FOR SEL will spend the day reading to children, sharing information on Instagram, discussions on Clubhouse, sending letters to legislators, and advocating for SEL.

LIT FOR SEL Authors sees the benefit of SEL and manifestation in their own children. One author (Aneisha Felton Jackson) shared, "The essence and importance of SEL is when my 4-year-old son said that he was frustrated and then proceeded to take deep breaths to calm down." Moms (D.M. Whitaker) are sharing that "Raising children that have social-emotional learning skills is raising children that will be emotionally healthy and great people in their homes, classrooms, and communities." SEL FOR LIT Authors (Randii Smith) see the lifelong benefits of SEL: "SEL is one of the most important life lessons we could ever teach. It's bringing awareness to a topic we used to avoid!" Empathy is one lesson that children are learning through SEL as shared by SEL for LIT Authors (Sujeeta Elizabeth Menon): "SEL helps my child to put herself in others' shoes and consider how her friend feels when others say mean things to her. SEL teaches her skills like none other that builds her emotional capacity to love and accept others unconditionally."

All of these are reasons that Tamera Foley sought SEL Authors to collaborate and unite in this effort for #SELday and every day through books. She is proud of the work that fellow authors have done to bring awareness and importance to this day. LIT FOR SEL invites our communities to join with us as we share social-emotional learning / #SELday. A list of events, books, and contact information is available about the SEL authors at https://linktr.ee/LITFORSEL.

educateme@education4allnow.org

404-536-3344

