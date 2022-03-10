Verizon Frontline, Albuquerque Police partner to help fight crime in real time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Estimates show that there are more than 80 Real-Time Crime Centers (RTCCs) across the U.S. that focus on a number of different public safety issues such as violent crimes, homicides, robberies, drugs and assaults. For the City of Albuquerque’s RTCC, Verizon Frontline’s cloud-based Real-Time Response System (RTRS) was recently deployed to help public safety officials utilize more actionable data to respond to violent crimes more efficiently.



RTRS is a decision-support solution that quickly aggregates data from multiple sources—such as computer-aided dispatch (CAD), records management systems (RMS), geographic information systems (GIS), live and recorded video feeds and more—to provide a nearly real-time view of a city. For Albuquerque, RTRS will bring enhanced technology and efficiency to the Albuquerque Police Department’s (APD) RTCC.

These technologies can help to prevent crimes by detecting and deterring criminal activity. The RTRS technology also empowers constituents to upload their own videos of crimes, which can then be organized, stored and filtered. This provides local constituents with more efficient access to the police, which can help reduce fear of crime in an area and help emergency services teams focus on faster turnaround times. Verizon Frontline RTRS can also help Albuquerque focus on effective policing by helping to identify and address terrorist attacks, assisting in the management and policing of large scale events and aiding police department investigations by integrating analytics tools.

“We have multiple high-risk operations occurring at one time and RTRS allows one central command to have situational awareness of all of them at once,” said Albuquerque’s RTCC Deputy Commander Mark Torres. “It also helps with deploying the needed resources to our officers and citizens and has given supervisors on-the-scene awareness when they can’t be everywhere. Our officers know RTRS is there and believe it’s for their safety, enabling us to locate them in an emergency.”

“When protecting their communities, public safety agencies need Verizon Frontline, the network and technology built from the ground up for first responders," said Maggie Hallbach, senior vice president, Verizon Public Sector. “Verizon Frontline and RTRS are helping public safety officials in Albuquerque fight crime more efficiently with more actionable data, while also delivering reliability, security, priority and preemption and a commitment to real interoperability.”

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies – to meet their unique needs.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Eric Durie

eric.durie@verizon.com

(516) 382-8219



Geoffrey Basye

geoffrey.basye@verizon.com

(202) 748-1882

