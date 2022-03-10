BOND.AI Announces Two New Key Hires to Further Drive Innovation and Partnerships With Financial Institutions and Customers and Strengthen Its Global Technology Presence

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOND.AI, a global fintech company offering an AI suite for financial institutions powered by the world's first Empathy Engine®, today announces two new key hires. The new talent will help accelerate innovation of its unique Empathy Engine® product to meet the demands of modern financial institutions, elevate customer experience, and strengthen its global technology presence in the USA, India, and Switzerland.

Kent Llewelyn, formerly CIO/CTO at TAB Bank, and Amit Dhongde, formerly of Accenture and Cognizant, join the team to leverage their expertise for BOND.AI's growth in 2022 and beyond.

Kent Llewelyn joins as Chief Technology Officer with a wealth of experience in finance and digital transformation thanks to his time as CIO and CTO at TAB Bank in Utah. He was also named as one of the 10 Best CIOs of 2020 by Industry Era. As CTO, he will drive further innovation of BOND.AI's Empathy Engine® to meet the demands of modern banks and credit unions, where his industry insight will be vital to the development of BOND.AI's core products.

"It was the Empathy Engine that caught my attention,'' said Kent Llewelyn. "The whole goal of BOND.AI is to help educate people about their finances. We can give them an understanding of their financial health and what they can do right now to improve it. Applications like ours can help them become financially independent by utilizing all the tools they have available and aren't exclusive to the people that already have a lot of money."

Amit Dhongde joins as Head of Technology, where he will help streamline processes and procedures for BOND.AI's India team and elevate the customer-service experience for global customers. Over the past 25+ years, he has worked with leading firms like Cummins, Accenture, and Cognizant.

"There's really nothing like BOND.AI and the Empathy Engine on the market today," Amit Dhongde said. "It will be a challenge, but the teams we've built here in India and in the United States are dedicated to our mission."

Uday Akkaraju, CEO of BOND.AI, added, "Kent is the perfect person to take BOND.AI's Empathy Engine to the next level and his insight and understanding of the banking industry gives us a new perspective on how we can bring financial wellness to everyone.

"Amit's vast experience in IT puts him in a class that few others have achieved in his field, and his leadership will further push our development team to make our Empathy Engine the best financial wellness platform in the world."

Also recently on the new hire front, BOND.AI announced Yogesh Asudani, formerly of Nokia and Microsoft, is joining the team as Executive Vice President of Partnerships to help develop and launch the company's corporate and consumer-focused business.

To see how the BOND.AI provides institutions with full views of customers' financial possibilities, visit BOND.AI.

About BOND.AI

BOND.AI is a leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) firm whose key product is an AI suite for financial institutions powered by the world's first Empathy Engine®. Its proprietary algorithms holistically understand consumer behaviors through a combination of financial, non-financial and intangible data to significantly enhance a financial institution's revenue while boosting its consumers' financial wellbeing and income. Using a core-agnostic SDK for mobile and web, the Empathy Engine® allows financial institutions to build a better bond with consumers by boosting engagement, improving marketing efficiency, and increasing loan-to-deposit ratios by up to 70 percent. For more details, visit BOND.AI.

